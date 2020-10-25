Year of the young voter? Not in Pima County.
A breakdown of those who have cast early ballots shows older voters have, by far, returned more ballots.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said about 80 percent of voters are on the early voter list, and that the county is seeing record numbers of returned ballots. With about 10 days to go until the election, the office has received more than 300,000 ballots. There are 639,223 eligible voters in Pima County.
Who has returned ballots? The older you get, the more likely you are to have voted.
According to the Recorder’s Office in a Sunday press release, here’s the breakdown by age and ballots verified so far. (The first number includes those who are 17 and will be 18 by Election Day.)
•18-25; 19%
•26-35; 24%
•36-45; 31%
•46-55; 37%
•56-65; 50%
•66-75; 66%
•76-85; 70%
•86+; 64%
Total voter turnout to date: 42%
More info
For more information visit the Pima County Recorder’s Website: www.recorder.pima.gov
Early Voting: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/EarlyVotingSites
Curbside locations: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/Docs/2020/200909%20Curbside%20Sites.pdf
Check your ballot status: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/BallotInfo