The way George Riek sees it, one of the last and greatest gifts you can give is yourself – in other words, donating your body to science.
So when a friend mentioned the University of Arizona’s Willed Body Program during a book club meeting in 2015, Riek was intrigued.
“After you die, rather than just being buried in the ground, your body can be used for something useful, and I think that’s great,” Riek said.
Since 1967, the Willed Body Program has helped support the training and education of current and future health professionals through whole-body donations.
Donors support medical training and education at the University of Arizona College of Medicine's Tucson and Phoenix campuses, as well as Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and other accredited education institutions throughout the country.
‘First patients’
While the federal government does not monitor whole body donations in the United States, researchers estimate about 20,000 Americans donate their bodies to medical research annually.
The University of Arizona College of Medicine receives about 150 whole-body donations through the Willed Body Program each year, said Kat Alvarado, the program’s coordinator.
While the donations are an increasingly popular end-of-life option, how a business or program uses a body can vary. Some non-academic institutions, like Science Care or Research for Life, accept tissue and whole-body donations for research purposes, but the UA program is strictly for medical education, Alvardo said.
Cadavers are sometimes used in continuing education courses for physicians and surgeons, but Alvarado said most donors will teach anatomy. A rite of passage for all aspiring doctors, these cadavers are often students' “first patients.”
Whole-body donations are foundational to medical education, Alvarado explained, because they let students learn how textbook models and illustrations present themselves in the real world, and afford a unique opportunity to study the structure, function and subtle differences in human bodies through touch and discovery.
Death to donation
Donations almost always begin with a call – from people who say they want to give back, relatives fulfilling a donor’s wishes after their passing, and sometimes from folks who can’t afford a funeral.
The Willed Body Program will not accept paperwork not signed by the donor, so those interested in participating in the program need to enroll themselves.
Once accepted, donors receive a Body Donor Card with information about the program and a number to call at the time of death. Though it’s not required to state your wishes for body donation in a will, Alvarado said it’s important to let those around you know – the program will not accept a body donation over family objections.
For Riek's part, he hands copies of his donor card to friends, relatives and anyone who might be interested in the program. Aside from giving back to medical education and training, Riek, who lives in Green Valley, said the convenience of the program was also attractive.
“When my current wife’s first husband died, she needed a lot of help from others because it was so hard on her – she was completely incapable of doing anything. If I can help those closest to me who might be making those kinds of decisions for me, I think that’s a good thing,” Riek said.
After a body donor’s death, the Willed Body Program helps to coordinate the signing and filing of the death certificate, and can arrange transportation for the body to the UA College of Medicine in Tucson.
When the medical students are finished – which can be up to two years after the death, depending on the program’s capacity – the bodies are individually cremated and sent back to the families who want them at no cost.
Both medical students and program administrators say it over and over: they can’t pursue science without donor bodies, and they are forever grateful for the people who chose to donate their remains.
But to avoid decomposition, the bodies must be collected within about 24 hours of death, often leaving no time for a traditional funeral. To express their gratitude, and give families and friends a place to reflect, medical students plant a tree each year to honor donors who passed away near a special Willed Body Memorial Garden on campus.
"Though family members will possess the knowledge that their loved one is creating opportunity through the gift, the customary closing of the loop between life and death is not present. This garden can provide a place that fills that gap,” said Carol Brown, a UA College of Nursing alumnus who helped establish the memorial.
“Not simply an outdoor space, this garden is to honor and esteem those who have supported science, medicine and education through the ultimate contribution of their body.”
Though he hopes his plan won’t be executed for many years, Riek said he’s proud to know his body will be worth something and continue to give to others even after he’s gone, reminiscent of an old Greek proverb: “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.”