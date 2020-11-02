They are former lawmakers, activists, authors, children and regular citizens.
Some are long forgotten, others made a big enough impression that it’ll be years before that happens. They’re the people for whom parks, public health centers, trails and even splash pads are named across Pima County.
Below are 75 of them, though the list doesn’t count places like a room in a library or at the Pima Animal Care Center, often reserved for big donors.
Then there are places like the Roy Place Building, named for the architect who designed it — a name the county inherited when it bought it. He also designed the iconic Pima County Court House and other notable buildings in Tucson. Don’t forget the Jelks House, named for the family that once owned it who were deep into ranching and the horse industry. The home was one of the state’s first adobe burnt homes.
Earlier this month, Pima County named a library for the late Richard Elias, who joined the Board of Supervisors in 2002, and died unexpectedly in March.
Here are a few names familiar to the Green Valley-Sahuarita area and the locations named for them.
Chuck Catino Softball Complex
Chuck Catino was a Teamsters negotiator from Chicago who knew how to wheel and deal, not to mention organize. He nearly single-handedly put together and promoted the idea of Green Valley’s first public park — Canoa Preserve Park, off Camino de la Canoa not far from the GVR Pickleball Center. He raised about $1.8 million in in-kind and financial donations for the project. The softball complex was named for him in 2014. Catino, who died that year, a few months after the honor, also was a founding member of BAJA, the Born Again Jocks Association, which runs winter softball leagues.
Raul M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park
Raul M. Grijalva was elected to a school board, Pima County Board of Supervisors and Congress. He never forgot his roots and often champions them. He lived on Canoa Ranch south of Green Valley as a child from 1948-53. The land, once targeted for a housing development, was saved and preserved. Today, Pima County is creating a jewel, with a new lake that attracts dozens of bird species, a cienega and the restoration of several buildings on the 4,800-acre ranch. Grijalva isn’t done yet; he is running for his 10th term in Congress.
Howell Manning Sr. House
Manning was owner of Canoa Ranch, eventually selling off much of it before he died in 1966. “The Big House” was completed in 1936, consisting of 4,700 square feet of adobe and state of the art at the time. Back then, Canoa Ranch was the social hub of the Santa Cruz Valley and the award-winning house was its centerpiece.
Howell Manning Jr. House
Howell Manning Sr. build the original two-bedroom “Long House” at Canoe Ranch for his sons, Marklan and Howell Jr., in 1935. Howell Jr. expanded it when he married in 1948; he died in a car accident in 1951, and the family empire started going downhill. Rehabilitation of the house took place in 2008-09, and will serve as an interim orientation and visitor space until a permanent facility is constructed.
Conrad Joyner Green Valley Library
That’s the official name of Green Valley’s library, renamed after an expansion in 1990. Conrad Joyner, who died in 2005, was a political science professor at the University of Arizona, vice mayor of Tucson and served on the Board of Supervisors from 1973-84, before stepping down to run for Congress. His district included Green Valley and he was instrumental in getting it added to the county library system in 1974.
Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead
Gabe Zimmerman had a smile a mile wide; his love for Green Valley ran just as deep. He never lived here but he was well known and beloved as part of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords on-the-ground team in the congressional district. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking with family. So it was fitting that a trailhead was named for him. Gabe and five others died Jan. 8, 2011, when a gunman opened fire at a Congress On Your Corner event at a Safeway north of Tucson.