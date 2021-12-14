Hours after Farmers Water Co., a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), announced Monday it had signed a Letter of Intent to sell to a Phoenix-based company, the Sahuarita Town Council threw a wrench into the works. Now, voters could ultimately decide the fate of the water company.
What’s the issue?
FICO, owners of the pecan groves, wants to sell the water company it started in 1959. FICO considered six buyers over the past three months — including the Town of Sahuarita — and settled on Phoenix-based Global Water Resources. FICO announced Monday that they had signed a Letter of Intent.
Who is Global Water Resources?
They’re a publicly traded water resource management company that operates 17 water utilities, including the recently acquired Las Quintas Serenas Water Co. that serves part of Sahuarita.
Though a majority of its utilities are in in the Phoenix metro area, Global Water began expanding its footprint in Pima County in 2018 with a utility acquisition from Diamond Ventures out of Tucson, with service areas south of Tucson International Airport.
If the sale goes through, Farmers Water Co. would be its seventh water company acquisition in Pima County.
How big is Farmers Water, and who are its customers?
Farmers has about 3,300 metered connections. The company mainly services public water systems in parts of Sahuarita, Continental, Madera Highlands, Santa Rita Springs in Green Valley and Sahuarita Highlands. About 65% of its customers are outside Sahuarita.
Maybe the better question is, how big is Farmers Water Co. going to get?
A lot bigger, potentially. It’s the designated water provider for the Sahuarita Farms Master Plan – a comprehensive development plan that will transition FICO’s 7,000 acres of pecan groves and 12 miles of Santa Cruz riverfront into multi-use commercial, residential and recreational spaces over the next 50 years. It’s estimated the development will grow the current Farmers Water Co. to more than 20,000 metered connections.
Why is FICO selling its water company?
High tariffs are taking a big bite out of profits and give international competitors an advantage.
Three years ago, the Trump administration imposed the first big round of tariffs on Chinese goods, launching a U.S.-China trade war. When China slapped retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. products, including pecans, it cut off a significant part of FICO’s international market; other pecan-growing countries not subject to the higher tariffs filled the gap. The tariffs started out at 7% and reached 57%. They currently are 24% for U.S. pecans and remain at 7% for other nations. They change and vary frequently.
Dick Walden, president and CEO of FICO, said the company has taken a hard look at its business model and recognized that being a water utility was “not our core business.”
“One might raise the question: Why are you selling the water company? Well, we’ve had to evaluate our businesses and had to recognize that our strengths are in agricultural and farming operations,” Walden told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun on Monday. “We’ve had to evaluate our position and focus on the things that make sense for our employees, our banking relationships and the business in the long run.”
Why did FICO choose Global Water over other potential buyers?
Ultimately, the decision to move forward with Global Water was based on its experience in the water service industry, its financial strength and its track record of public engagement, Dick Walden said.
The Walden family also prioritized retaining long-term Farmers Water Co. staff through the transition and “the certainty of getting the deal done and the timing to get this done this year,” added Tim Campbell, director of land resources for FICO.
"After a thoughtful and extensive amount of research and talking to a number of entities — including the town — we've really concluded that Global Water Resources represents some unique expertise of over 20 years," said co-owner and FICO vice president Nan Walden.
Why is the Town of Sahuarita taking steps to control the water company?
It comes down to being the master of your own destiny. The town is growing and wants to expand east. It believes that plan will move forward with more certainty if it holds the reins instead of entrusting them to an outside company. Water access is a crucial component.
“The top of the org chart for the town is the residents. The top of the org chart for Global is its stockholders,” Mayor Tom Murphy said after Monday’s Town Council meeting. But Murphy also said it’s not about Global Water in particular, it’s about the town’s strategic plan (they have talked about having a water company for at least a decade) and about its future.
The town also believes it could offer better service and that local control over water rates is in residents’ best interest.
How can it offer better service if it has never operated a water company?
Global Water claims it could be "risky" to get into the water business without prior experience.
“There’s Environmental Protection Agency rules, Arizona Department of Water Resources rules, planning for that future (growth). You don’t just walk in with that expertise tomorrow…that’s hard. There’s an operational risk there,” said Chris Krygier, Global Water’s Chief Strategy Officer.
But Murphy said if the town buys Farmers Water it will “inherit the system, inherit all their staff.”
Why is annexation coming up in the conversation, and what’s the role of water in all that?
The town can pretty much only annex east if it wants to grow and has its eye on 30,190 acres that it calls the Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SEACAP). It’s state land, and the town believes it has a better shot at annexation if it owns Farmers Water Co. because it will show it can serve the area with water and sewer. SEACAP is a town priority; it says it can't be guaranteed that it would be a priority for Global Water.
For their part, Global Water points to its record of aiding expansion by developing infrastructure in the city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix, which has seen its population balloon from under 2,000 residents in 2000 to about 54,000 people now, according to the latest U.S. Census.
“In terms of the Town of Sahuarita’s desire to expand east, that’s our wheelhouse all day in terms of doing it in a regional, cost-effective manner,” Krygier said.
So what did the town do Monday?
The Waldens addressed the council ahead of executive (closed door) session to implore that they pause efforts to acquire the water company, take time to get to know Global Water, and reach out to local stakeholders.
"We ask that you do us the courtesy as longtime members of the community," Nan Walden said. "We appreciate that and think that’s the fair thing to do."
Despite the Waldens' position, the council unanimously passed a resolution that puts the question to voters in May — should the town acquire the water company? If the vote is yes, Sahuarita would likely acquire Farmers Water Co. through a condemnation process — eminent domain — then negotiate a price for the water company. If both sides can’t come to a mutually agreed upon price, it likely would be tossed to the courts.
What’s next?
Lots of things could happen.
•FICO could go through with its sale to Global Water, which then would have to hope for the best in the May vote.
•FICO could immediately negotiate with the town to buy Farmers Water Co.
•FICO could hang on to the water company until the May vote and then sell if the vote failed.
•FICO could keep the water company.
On Tuesday, FICO said via email: "We’re evaluating our options in consultation with Global presently and will be determining the next steps."
•For its part, the Town of Sahuarita is not allowed to take a position on the vote. It can provide facts to voters, which are likely to read an awful lot like the resolution it passed Monday to seek an election.
To be honest, all I care about is that my water rates don’t go up. Any guarantees?
No. Global Water told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun on Monday before the vote that there are capital upgrades necessary. That doesn’t necessarily mean a rate increase but somebody’s got to pay for it.
“The timing and the when and the details are still very much to be determined,” Krygier, of Global Water, said.
“Conceptually speaking, we know we’re going to make investments to do two things: To keep up with the infrastructure that is older, and to help be in front of growth…to get the infrastructure in the ground so that land developers can be successful and so the city can be successful.”
But when it comes to a rate increase, Global Water would have to make its case to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which involves public comment. (It currently has a rate-increase request before the ACC.)
A municipality like Sahuarita does not go through the ACC — it can increase rates by a council vote. That, too, allows for public comment and is done locally. But it doesn’t undergo the scrutiny of an unaffected third party charged with regulating the state's utilities — the ACC.