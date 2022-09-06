Imerys Quarry

The large white patch of calcium carbonate on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains can be seen from Green Valley and Sahuarita. 

 Bobby Joe Smith / Special to the Green Valley News

The Santa Rita Quarry — that large white spot on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains — has been sold to a Georgia mining company.

Imerys, which has owned the mining operation since 1997, announced in August that it has sold it to Cimbar Performance Minerals in Chatsworth, Georgia. Cimbar operates 16 production sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Pakistan. Financial details were not disclosed.



