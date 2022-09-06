The Santa Rita Quarry — that large white spot on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains — has been sold to a Georgia mining company.
Imerys, which has owned the mining operation since 1997, announced in August that it has sold it to Cimbar Performance Minerals in Chatsworth, Georgia. Cimbar operates 16 production sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Pakistan. Financial details were not disclosed.
The operation produces dry coarse and screen grade calcium carbonate and operates on more than 40 acres. The business serves several end markets including building and infrastructure (cement and chips), joint compounds, and agriculture (animal feed).
Jim Murberger, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Imerys Performance Minerals Americas, said in an announcement that their goal was “to find a new home for our Sahuarita Arizona operation where it can leverage its full potential.”
The quarry reported in a legal notice published in 2019 that it would expand in three phases, eventually linking the north and south pits. The mine manager and company declined to answer questions at the time.
The quarry is an open pit mining operation on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land. The white material seen from Green Valley and Sahuarita is calcium carbonate — limestone.
The quarry operated briefly in the 1970s and '80s; Imerys has owned it since 1997.
The limestone is extracted through drilling and blasting then is processed on-site using no chemicals.
