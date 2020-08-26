A White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Sunday to state and local officials delivers a hand slap to Pima County from a national figure in the fight against the virus.
Pima County says it's confused by the criticism and would like clarification.
The task force report recommends Tucson increase its mitigation efforts, continue bar and gym closures, and increase COVID-19 testing.
Task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said “Arizona was a bright spot except for this county,” referring to Pima County, in a Friday conference call with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas and Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, according to a county memo released Wednesday.
The memo quoted the following recommendations from the task force:
- "Mitigation efforts must increase in Tucson to decrease continued community spread."
- "Continue bar closures and hotspot counties. Consider opening gyms with limited occupancy where masks and social distancing can be maintained — not in Tucson."
- "Continue the scale-up of testing, especially in Tucson, moving to community-led neighborhood testing and pooled household testing in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties..."
The task force recommendations do not align with local and state data that indicate community transmission levels of COVID-19 are decreasing to the point that the Arizona Department of Health Services is anticipating allowing countywide reopening of bars (converted to provide restaurant service), indoor gyms, movie theaters and water parks/tubing venues on Thursday.
Cullen responded to William F. Crozer, deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, who was also on the call, with an email asking if the county “may be missing data points” that would help explain why local data did not reflect the WHCTF recommendations.
“Please help us understand the particulars of your and Dr. Birx’s concerns,” Cullen said, attaching a county report reflecting ADHS COVID data. “We are committed to data-driven decision-making and we want to make sure we are looking at the same data.”
Reached by phone Wednesday, Crozer would not say whether he had responded to Cullen’s email or whether there was a misunderstanding of the data with the recommendations made in the report and referred questions to the White House press team.
Cullen did not respond to a call for comment.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s memo said the report’s recommendations were “difficult to reconcile” with recent state messaging. He said recent indications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “that certain individuals do not need to be tested” only adds further confusion to the matter.
He was referring to a report published Wednesday by the New York Times. That report indicates the decision to amend CDC testing guidelines to say people who have been in close contact with an infected individual “do not necessarily need a test” if they do not have symptoms came from top officials in the Trump administration.
Admiral Brett M. Giroir, the administration’s coronavirus testing czar, disputed that the decision came solely from administration officials and told reporters the guidelines “received appropriate attention” from task force experts.
The decision to make the changes to the guidelines was made last week when Dr. Anthony Fauci was having surgery to remove a polyp from a vocal cord, according to the Times. Outside experts called the revisions alarming and dangerous.
Huckleberry said the county “will continue to rely on our data” but looks “forward to additional discussion to help reconcile our current situation with the WHCTF report.”