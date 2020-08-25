The White Elephant Thrift Store will reopen Oct. 1 after months of tracking virus numbers, talking to volunteers and taking precautions throughout the store.
General Manager Karen Lavo said health and safety of volunteers was at the forefront of every conversation since the store closed March 16.
“Almost everybody is real excited about getting back to work,” she said of the 600 volunteers.
When the doors reopen to the public, there will be plenty of changes.
•Masks will be required and the number of shoppers inside will be limited. Lavo said that won’t be a an issue initially because it’s slow season.
•The floor plan will be the same but there will be plexiglass barriers throughout the store. Shoppers will be asked to social distance.
•Volunteers (not shoppers) will undergo temperature checks and will have access to gloves.
•There will be hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building along with signage about COVID-19 precautions.
•Donation drop-off hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No donations will be accepted and there will be no truck pick-ups before Oct. 1. There will be two bins outside donation doors for donors who don’t want to go inside; receipts will be available.
Lavo said they have spoken to every volunteer to get feedback and had a committee meeting monthly “watching numbers, really.” They also have spent months deep cleaning, adding signage and reorganizing — something that was difficult when the store was open.
If the numbers trend in the wrong direction, Lavo said they will re-evaluate. But unless that happens, they will be open Oct. 1.
“I’m certain we’re going to be very busy right from the start,” she said.