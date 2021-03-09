For the second year in a row, the White Elephant Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19.
On a brighter note, the White Elephant thrift store, closed since Jan. 12 when Arizona saw a spike in cases, will reopen April 12.
General Manager Karen Lavo said Tuesday that while requirements to hold events are evolving, the parade takes months to plan and they can’t guarantee they would be able to meet Pima County regulations for outdoor events. The board made the decision Monday to cancel.
Lavo referred to the costs involved for added security and to have a designated COVID-19 safety official on site during the event — a current requirement — among the reasons to put off the parade until 2022.
“It’s almost impossible to be able to cover all that,” she said. “It is very discouraging for us because we wanted to be able to have a parade … I think it would be difficult to start planning and at the last minute cancel it.”
The parade committee typically begins meeting in January and February to plan the October event, so a decision had to be made now, she said.
“Next year will hopefully be a really good one,” Lavo said.
This is the fourth time the White Elephant Parade has been canceled since launching in the 1960s. It was canceled in 1965 after ownership of the East Social Center — then the site of the country fair part of the event — changed hands. The parade was rained out in 1973 and canceled in 2020 because of the virus.
In October 2019, the 55th annual parade drew more than 100 entries as it headed down La Canada Drive in what has become a multi-generational Southern Arizona tradition.
Despite being closed for six months of 2020, the White Elephant thrift store still gave away $590,000 to dozens of organizations in December.
Store to reopen
When the store reopens, masks will be required and other protocols will remain in place.
Donation drop-off will not change when the store reopens in April — Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Lavo said the extra time before reopening will allow volunteers to get vaccinated “and be safer and more comfortable coming back.”
She said vaccinations won’t be required for volunteers because it’s a personal decision but said waiting on shots was what kept many from returning earlier.