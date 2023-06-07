When Green Valley residents are searching for a good deal, unusual find or unexpected treasure, they turn to the community thrift store.
“We knew someone would pick that up!”
“Where did you find that?”
“What a steal.”
These are just a few of the phrases commonly heard at the White Elephant register on any given, busy day.
For volunteers and customers alike, what makes the thrill of the hunt even better is the social experience and sharing the excitement with others.
What we find
Volunteer Karen Brewer said her best find for herself was a Murphy bed, but there are countless quality items that come in every day.
“Personally, I got a Murphy bed, two twins with all the hardware for $100 and it was inlaid with turquoise,” she said. “The things that you get here are just amazing.”
Brewer said they often see the same people on a regular basis.
“The people who are here year-round are here every day, six days a week and so it's like a social thing, too, for people,” she said. “They come to just walk around but they always buy something.”
She can’t imagine paying full price for something now.
“I have not been to the mall in 10 years,” she said. “Why would you spend $50 on a blouse when you get 50 blouses here for the same price? And I'm telling you there's awesome quality stuff here.”
She said there’s always conversation at the register about the treasures a customer finds.
“Usually, I'm like where did you find this? I would have bought that if I saw it,” she said. “There's a lot of that going on here, too.”
Volunteer Janis Ferraro said she enjoys the conversations with customers and the team.
“You find all kinds of customers who are very grateful and ecstatic when they find something they want for a good price,” she said. “On Saturday we get a lot of people from Tucson and Rio Rico and outlying areas.”
“We are really busy on Saturdays and I love that. They made such a trip to get here they always leave with something.”
She typically has her eye on the collectables and furniture departments.
“Working in furniture we find older vintage, well-made pieces that need a little love and care, which we fix up,” she said. “Lots of jukeboxes recently.”
Her most unusual find?
“Once I heard the guys saying ‘ew’ when they brought in a piece of furniture because inside was the skull of a javelina,” she said. “It was interesting because you could see the teeth and how they lined up perfectly. It was a dentist's dream.”
Volunteer Brenda Williams said her favorite thing about White Elephant is giving back to the community, and it’s almost impossible to pick a favorite item.
“Everything is exciting. You never know what you’re going to find,” she said. “You just don't know. People donate so many neat things and some of them are valuable.”
She said there’s always shared excitement when someone finds something they were looking for.
“They get very excited and they say ‘oh look what I found,’” she said. “Especially the women's clothes. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got this top for a dollar.’”
Wedding dress
Green Valley resident Jan Malacara has been shopping at White Elephant for two years. It started when she downsized and kept dropping items off there.
Recently, she found something too good to pass up.
“I was looking for something because I was messing around with a pattern so I was looking for clothes I could use for that,” she said. “I saw a wedding dress as big as day. I asked them about it and there were two of them.”
“I paid $30 for the two wedding dresses they had as well as a flower girl dress.”
She said volunteers told her they don’t often sell wedding dresses, so she picked them up and held onto them for a while.
Malacara started her own nonprofit where she boards people’s dogs who can’t keep them temporarily.
And, when one of her clients reconnected with her middle school love, the wedding dress found a perfect home.
“I took it home and cleaned it up and it has been hanging in the back of my closet,” she said. “I have been keeping a dog for a client for almost a year now. She has reconnected with her middle school crush and they were going to get married.”
Alana Hobbs said she was getting married in a hurry, and the wedding dress was a “blessing.”
“It was a great thing and a dress I didn't think I would get being on a small budget,” she said. “It’s honestly a blessing…I thought I was going to dress casual because that’s all we had enough for.”
She married her middle school crush.
“My grandma said sometimes you have to look to the past to find your future,” she said.
Hobbs said she was grateful to Malacara for all the help she’s given her, and she couldn’t believe the luck in finding it at White Elephant.
“I couldn't believe she could find it in a thrift store,” she said. “One person's trash is another person’s treasure, and this was my treasure. It fit perfectly and I’m so happy.”
Furniture
Veronica Kraushaar has been in southern Arizona for 20 years, and she’s been shopping at the White Elephant just as long.
But, she became a daily shopper for a while when she started renting out Airbnbs three years ago.
“I was there every day because we had six units to furnish, some completely and some partially,” she said. “When you do Airbnb it's a little different than a regular house. What we are trying to do is create a special experience or theme.”
Kraushaar has one unit with a retro-vintage theme for example, and White Elephant had specific decorative pieces to match her various other themes too.
“I have a unit with a vintage vibe in all turquoise like the 1950s and 1960s, with vintage style appliances,” she said. “So, for that one, I was looking for things that are retro.”
“Sometimes I go in looking for color or a special something that is a decorator item that makes the unit stand out. Most of the time I'm looking for things like sofas, tables, that kind of thing.”
Kraushaar said they regularly receive compliments on the decor from guests. She said it would never have been possible without the White Elephant.
“There's no way we could have furnished these at retail price," she said. "I didn't have to leave town to do this. I never went to Tucson to buy anything,” she said. “I could not have done it without them. No question.”
Even more than the help White Elephant provided while she established the units, she said the volunteers there are what makes it truly unique.
“I became quite well known by some of the ladies who worked there and they always greet me so nicely,” she said. “Sometimes they hold items for me and they really go beyond the call of duty. They are fantastic people. I don't know where they find these people.”
Now that her spaces are fully furnished she doesn’t go to White Elephant as often, though she misses it.
“Now, I have nothing else to decorate so I miss going there,” she said. “Sometimes I go, but it's not that urgent thing where I was going every day.”