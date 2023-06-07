karen.JPG

Volunteer Karen Brewer admires a waterbottle brought up to the register by a little boy. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

When Green Valley residents are searching for a good deal, unusual find or unexpected treasure, they turn to the community thrift store.

“We knew someone would pick that up!”

Volunteer Karen Brewer said customers often share their excitement over their finds at the register with her. 
Alana Hobbs wears the wedding dress Jan Malacara found at the White Elephant with her husband Jamie Hobbs.
Veronica Kraushaar's Airbnb units were furnished mostly through the White Elephant. Her most popular unit features lots of artwork and Mexican pottery from the White Elephant. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

