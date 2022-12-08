The Country Fair White Elephant handed out nearly $1.5 million to dozens of groups at the GVR West Center on Thursday in its annual check give-away.
It was the first time in two years recipients gathered in person for the event due to COVID-19.
The dollar amount the organization awarded is nearing pre-COVID-19 numbers. In 2019, the White Elephant awarded $1.7 million. In 2020, they gave away $590,000 despite the store being closed six months. Last year, it was $925,000.
Over the past 58 years, the non-profit has awarded more than $32 million in grants to community organizations from Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca, Tubac, Nogales and surrounding areas.
This year, the White Elephant gave $95,000 to the Country Fair White Elephant Scholarship Foundation. It awards five $5,000 scholarships to local high school seniors, which can be renewed for four years.
They also gave out 119 checks.
The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center won the annual award for Best Performance and also received a $60,000 grant.
The White Elephant gave out $411,600 to local public school districts including Sahuarita Unified School District, which received $184,700, and Continental Elementary School District, which received $12,000, and another $3,000 for its Parent Teacher Club.
For the youth organizations, community arts programs, adult and child assistance programs, fire districts and animal organizations who benefit from the funds, the grants help keep them going or allow them to help more people in need.
LPGA/USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley will use some of its $4,000 to provide scholarships for high school seniors.
Groups sent a representative to receive the checks and often shared their plans. The Parkinson's Support Group will use its grant of $13,000 for its exercise program.
United Community Health Care will use some of its $30,000 to buy portable medical equipment they can transport among their 11 clinics.
Valley Assistance Services received $55,000, and Executive Director Chris Erickson said it's a big help with their increased need.
“These checks have helped over 30,000 people we have seen in all our programs since 2018,” she said. “We increased our service area to include from Sahuarita down to Rio Rico and Arivaca. We do community health social services and have seen 16 households a week to prevent them from being homeless and evicted. The numbers are staggering this year.”
“These checks...this is community, taking care of community.”
The money the White Elephant gives out each year is earned through revenue at the popular thrift store on La Canada Drive, near Joyner-Green Valley Library.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
