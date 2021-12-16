IMG_5018.JPG (copy)

Bob Quezada looks over some old movies at the White Elephant in April. 

 Green Valley News

The Country Fair White Elephant gave away $925,000 in its annual check give-away this year. The money is earned throughout the year through its popular thrift store staffed by about 500 volunteers.

The group bypassed its annual ceremony for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Checks were mailed the week of Dec. 6.

The thrift store had months-long closures in 2020 and 2021 that affected the final tally, but it’s bouncing back. Last year, the White Elephant gave $590,000 to dozens of organizations despite the store being closed for more than six months. In 2019, a non-COVID year, it gave out $1.7 million, which is more typical.

The White Elephant gave $25,000 to the Country Fair White Elephant Scholarship Foundation this year. It awarded no scholarships in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic’s effect on schools, but hopes to resume taking applications in the spring.

“The community has supported us wonderfully this year,” said Contributions Committee co-chair Judy Barkley. “Ever since the first day we opened up on April 1, they’ve just been wonderful with donations and coming in and buying.”

Barkley said several group cut back on activities this year so didn’t need money, but they want to be kept on the list for the future.

WHITE ELEPHANT 2021 CONTRIBUTIONS

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Continental School District, $15,000

Continental School PTC, $2,010

Nogales School District $10,000

Nogales High School $14,000

Pierson VOC High School $10,000

Desert Shadows Middle School $10,000

Wade Carpenter Middle School $10,000

Coronado Elementary School $12,000

Mary Welty Elementary School $11,000

Challenger Elementary School $9,000

Lincoln Elementary School $9,000

RM Bracker Elementary School $7,000

AJ Mitchell Elementary School $9,000

Santa Cruz Valley School District

Rio Rico High School $14,000

Calabasas Middle School $15,000

Coatimundi Middle School $5,000

Mountain View Elementary School $9,000

San Cayetano Elementary School $9,000

Sahuarita School District

Wrightson Ridge Elementary $12,000

Sahuarita Education Foundation $5,000

Sahuarita High School $14,000

Walden Grove High School $14,000

Sahuarita Intermediate School $10,000

Sahuarita Middle School $12,000

Anza Trail School $12,000

Sahuarita Primary School $12,000

Sopori Elementary School $10,000

Copper View Elementary School $10,000

SUSD Early Childhood Center $4,000

LINK Program $8,000

Total Public Schools $303,010

PRIVATE/OTHER SCHOOLS

Montessori de Santa Cruz $2,100

Los Niños de Valle Pre School $5,000

St. Andrews PreSchool $2,000

Lourdes Catholic School $4,000

Wings on Words $4,00

Total Private/Other Schools $17,100

YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS

Ballet Continental $15,000

Boys & Girls Club - Santa Cruz $13,00

Copper Hills Little League $5,000

Funhouse Movement Theatre $3,000

Sahuarita Music Boosters $5,000

Girl Scouts of S. Arizona $3,000

Rich River Athletic Club $750

Wisdom Sports & Scholars $20,000

Red Wolves Music Boosters $3,000

Southern Arizona Construction Days $5,000

Sahuarita-GV 49ers Football and Cheer $5,000

Total Youth Organizations $77,750

NATIONAL DISEASE

American Cancer Association $3,000

Total National Disease $3,000

ADULT/CHILD ASSISTANCE

Amado Comm. Food Bank $18,000

United Way of Santa Cruz $1,500

Parkinson’s Support Group $9,000

Quail Creek Woodworkers $540

Big Brothers and Sisters of Tucson $500

Arivaca Human Resources $12,000

Arizona Children’s Association $6,000

Borderlands Food Bank $40,000

Posada Life-Adult $13,000

Posada Life-Behavior $11,000

Posada Life-Community Center $12,000

Crossroads Nogales Mission $35,000

Green Valley’s Got Talent $500

Valley Assistance Services $35,000

GV Community Food Bank $5,000

GVR Community Foundation $3,500

Angel Heart Pajama Project $5,000

AZ Rangers Madera Company $3,500

Angel Heart Pajama Project $5,000

Arivaca Comm Center-Facilities $4,000

Arivaca Comm Center-Park & Rec. $4,000

Rebuilding Together $9,000

St. Andrew’s Clinic $7,500

Santa Cruz Sheriff DARE $5,000

Santa Cruz Search and Rescue $2,000

Santa Cruz Training Program $3,500

SAV $15,000

Sun Sounds of Arizona $8,000

Teen Challenge $2,000

The Salvation Army $35,000

Tu Nidita Child & Family Clinic $1,000

Tucson Children's Museum $6,000

Youth on Their Own $5,000

Bag It $3,000

Hands of a Friend $6,600

Nogales Comm. Food Bank $25,000

Pima Council on Aging $2,000

Arivaca Action Center $2,000

Sahuarita Police Department $3,000

Optimist Club of GV $3,500

Sahuarita Food Bank $30,000

Military Order of the World Wars $1,500

Arivaca Helping Hands $1,500

Rio Rico Historical Society $1,000

Nogales Police DARE Program $1,500

Pimeria Alta Historical Soc. $1,500

GVC Foundation (GDDT) $2,750

Total Adult/Child Assistance $404,140

COMMUNITY ARTS SUPPORT

Green Valley Concert Band $5,000

Green Valley Stage Band $1,000

Hilltop Art Gallery $4,000

Tubac Center for the Arts $5,000

Community Performance & Art Center $18,000

Green Valley Community Chorus $2,000

Total Community Arts $35,000

AREA AND NATURE STUDY

Friends of the Presidio $1,000

Santa Cruz Humane Society $15,000

Friends of Madera Canyon $3,000

Equine Voices $5,000

Tubac Historical Society $2,000

Total Area and Nature Study $26,000

FIRE DISTRICTS

AFD Auxiliary $4,000

Helmet Peak Vol. Fire Dept. $30,000

Total Fire Districts $34,000

SCHOLARSHIPS

White Elephant Scholarship Foundation $25,000

