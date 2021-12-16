The Country Fair White Elephant gave away $925,000 in its annual check give-away this year. The money is earned throughout the year through its popular thrift store staffed by about 500 volunteers.
The group bypassed its annual ceremony for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Checks were mailed the week of Dec. 6.
The thrift store had months-long closures in 2020 and 2021 that affected the final tally, but it’s bouncing back. Last year, the White Elephant gave $590,000 to dozens of organizations despite the store being closed for more than six months. In 2019, a non-COVID year, it gave out $1.7 million, which is more typical.
The White Elephant gave $25,000 to the Country Fair White Elephant Scholarship Foundation this year. It awarded no scholarships in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic’s effect on schools, but hopes to resume taking applications in the spring.
“The community has supported us wonderfully this year,” said Contributions Committee co-chair Judy Barkley. “Ever since the first day we opened up on April 1, they’ve just been wonderful with donations and coming in and buying.”
Barkley said several group cut back on activities this year so didn’t need money, but they want to be kept on the list for the future.
WHITE ELEPHANT 2021 CONTRIBUTIONS
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Continental School District, $15,000
Continental School PTC, $2,010
Nogales School District $10,000
Nogales High School $14,000
Pierson VOC High School $10,000
Desert Shadows Middle School $10,000
Wade Carpenter Middle School $10,000
Coronado Elementary School $12,000
Mary Welty Elementary School $11,000
Challenger Elementary School $9,000
Lincoln Elementary School $9,000
RM Bracker Elementary School $7,000
AJ Mitchell Elementary School $9,000
Santa Cruz Valley School District
Rio Rico High School $14,000
Calabasas Middle School $15,000
Coatimundi Middle School $5,000
Mountain View Elementary School $9,000
San Cayetano Elementary School $9,000
Sahuarita School District
Wrightson Ridge Elementary $12,000
Sahuarita Education Foundation $5,000
Sahuarita High School $14,000
Walden Grove High School $14,000
Sahuarita Intermediate School $10,000
Sahuarita Middle School $12,000
Anza Trail School $12,000
Sahuarita Primary School $12,000
Sopori Elementary School $10,000
Copper View Elementary School $10,000
SUSD Early Childhood Center $4,000
LINK Program $8,000
Total Public Schools $303,010
PRIVATE/OTHER SCHOOLS
Montessori de Santa Cruz $2,100
Los Niños de Valle Pre School $5,000
St. Andrews PreSchool $2,000
Lourdes Catholic School $4,000
Wings on Words $4,00
Total Private/Other Schools $17,100
YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS
Ballet Continental $15,000
Boys & Girls Club - Santa Cruz $13,00
Copper Hills Little League $5,000
Funhouse Movement Theatre $3,000
Sahuarita Music Boosters $5,000
Girl Scouts of S. Arizona $3,000
Rich River Athletic Club $750
Wisdom Sports & Scholars $20,000
Red Wolves Music Boosters $3,000
Southern Arizona Construction Days $5,000
Sahuarita-GV 49ers Football and Cheer $5,000
Total Youth Organizations $77,750
NATIONAL DISEASE
American Cancer Association $3,000
Total National Disease $3,000
ADULT/CHILD ASSISTANCE
Amado Comm. Food Bank $18,000
United Way of Santa Cruz $1,500
Parkinson’s Support Group $9,000
Quail Creek Woodworkers $540
Big Brothers and Sisters of Tucson $500
Arivaca Human Resources $12,000
Arizona Children’s Association $6,000
Borderlands Food Bank $40,000
Posada Life-Adult $13,000
Posada Life-Behavior $11,000
Posada Life-Community Center $12,000
Crossroads Nogales Mission $35,000
Green Valley’s Got Talent $500
Valley Assistance Services $35,000
GV Community Food Bank $5,000
GVR Community Foundation $3,500
Angel Heart Pajama Project $5,000
AZ Rangers Madera Company $3,500
Angel Heart Pajama Project $5,000
Arivaca Comm Center-Facilities $4,000
Arivaca Comm Center-Park & Rec. $4,000
Rebuilding Together $9,000
St. Andrew’s Clinic $7,500
Santa Cruz Sheriff DARE $5,000
Santa Cruz Search and Rescue $2,000
Santa Cruz Training Program $3,500
SAV $15,000
Sun Sounds of Arizona $8,000
Teen Challenge $2,000
The Salvation Army $35,000
Tu Nidita Child & Family Clinic $1,000
Tucson Children's Museum $6,000
Youth on Their Own $5,000
Bag It $3,000
Hands of a Friend $6,600
Nogales Comm. Food Bank $25,000
Pima Council on Aging $2,000
Arivaca Action Center $2,000
Sahuarita Police Department $3,000
Optimist Club of GV $3,500
Sahuarita Food Bank $30,000
Military Order of the World Wars $1,500
Arivaca Helping Hands $1,500
Rio Rico Historical Society $1,000
Nogales Police DARE Program $1,500
Pimeria Alta Historical Soc. $1,500
GVC Foundation (GDDT) $2,750
Total Adult/Child Assistance $404,140
COMMUNITY ARTS SUPPORT
Green Valley Concert Band $5,000
Green Valley Stage Band $1,000
Hilltop Art Gallery $4,000
Tubac Center for the Arts $5,000
Community Performance & Art Center $18,000
Green Valley Community Chorus $2,000
Total Community Arts $35,000
AREA AND NATURE STUDY
Friends of the Presidio $1,000
Santa Cruz Humane Society $15,000
Friends of Madera Canyon $3,000
Equine Voices $5,000
Tubac Historical Society $2,000
Total Area and Nature Study $26,000
FIRE DISTRICTS
AFD Auxiliary $4,000
Helmet Peak Vol. Fire Dept. $30,000
Total Fire Districts $34,000
SCHOLARSHIPS
White Elephant Scholarship Foundation $25,000