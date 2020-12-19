White Elephant

The White Elephant reopened in October after more than six months closed. 

The Country Fair White Elephant gave away $590,000 last week in its annual check give-away, which looked a bit different this year.

The number was far off last year’s $1.7 million, but was impressive given that the thrift store closed for more than six months because of the pandemic.

“We gave away as much as we could,” said 2020 Grant Chair Judy Barkley.

The annual check give-away ceremony was scrubbed and checks were mailed Dec. 15.

Barkley said they wrote $500,000 in checks to dozens of groups and gave $90,000 to its education fund. The White Elephant supports five college students per year with annual $5,000 gifts renewable for four years. They did not award scholarships in 2020 because schools were closed.

Tom Cooke, who oversees the education grants, said there are 15 students in the program and they plan to put out the call for applicants again in spring.

Barkley said several groups didn’t apply for grants this year because they’d closed down much of the year and knew White Elephant money would be tight. Others applied for zero-dollar grants to keep their applications in play for next year — those who miss a year have to start the application process all over.

She said the thrift store, which reopened in October, is still affected by restrictions at the Mexico border and by shoppers reluctant to be out.

WHITE ELEPHANT 2020 CONTRIBUTIONS

Public Schools

Continental School Dist $12,000

Nogales School District $7,000

Nogales High Sch $9,000

Pierson VOC High Sch $5,000

Desert Shadows Middle Sch $5,000

Wade Carpenter Middle Sch $5,500

Coronado Elem Sch $5,000

Challenger Elem Sch $5,000

Lincoln Elem Sch $6,000

AJ Mitchell Elem Sch $5,000

Santa Cruz Valley School District

Rio Rico High Sch $7,000

Calabasas Middle Sch $7,000

Coatimudi Middle Sch $5,000

Mountain View Elem Sch $5,500

San Cayetano Elem Sch $5,000

Sahuarita School District

Wrightson Ridge Elem $7,000

Sahuarita Education Found $4,000

Sahuarita High Sch $6,000

Walden Grove High Sch $6,000

Sahuarita Intermediate Sch $5,500

Sahuarita Middle Sch $5,500

Anza Trail Sch $6,500

Sahuarita Primary Sch $6,000

Sopori Elem Sch $5,000

Copper View Elem Sch $6,000

Susd Early Childhood Cntr $2,000

Link Program $4,500

Total Public Schools $158,000

Private/Other Schools

Great Expectations Academy $2,500

Montessori de Santa Cruz $2,000

Los Niños de Valle Pre Sch $3,000

St Andrews Pre Sch $1,500

Lourdes Catholic School $2,000

Wings on Words $2,500

Sacred Heart Catholic Sch. $2,000

Total Private Schools $15,500

Total Schools $173,500

Youth Organizations

Ballet Continental $10,000

Boys & Girls Club - Santa Cruz $9,500

Copper Hills Little League $3,500

Funhouse Movement Theatre $1,000

Sahuarita Music Boosters $2,500

Wright Flight $10,000

Girl Scout of S. Arziona $1,500

Rich River Athletic Club $1,000

Total Youth Organizations $39,000

National Disease

American Cancer Assoc $500

Alzheimers Support Group $4,000

APDA Parkinsons Support Gp $5,000

Total National Disease $9,500

Adult/Child Assistance

Amado Comm. Food Bank $16,000

United Way of Santa Cruz $1,000

Quail Creek Woodworkers $900

Big Brothers and Sisters of Tuc. $500

Arivaca Human Resources $9,000

Borderlands Foodbank $17,500

Casa Comm. Service - Adult $8,000

Casa Comm. Service - Behavior $6,000

Casa Community Center $6,000

Crossroads Nogales Mission $10,000

Valley Assistance Services $12,000

GV Community Food Bank $21,000

GVR Community Foundation $1,500

Angel Heart Pajama Project $1,500

AZ Rangers Madera Company $1,500

Arivaca Comm Cntr - Facilities $3,000

Rebuilding Together $6,500

St. Andrews Clinic $10,000

Santa Cruz Sheriff DARE $3,000

Santa Cruz Search and Rescue $800

Santa Cruz Training Program $2,000

SAV $8,000

So AZ VA Health Care System $1,800

Sun Sounds of Arizona $3,000

Teen Challenge $1,500

The Salvation Army $22,700

Tu Nidita Child & Fam. Clinic $1,000

Tucson Childrens Museum $2,000

United Comm. Health Care $8,000

Youth on Their Own $2,500

Bag It $2,500

Nogales Comm. Food Bank $20,000

Pima Council on Aging $1,000

Arivaca Action Center $1,000

Sah. Police Department $1,500

Sahaurita Food Bank $18,500

Military Order of WWs $1,000

Arivaca Helping Hands $1,000

Rio Rico Historical Society $700

Nogales Police DARE Program $500

Primeria Alta Historical Soc. $1,000

GGV Foundation [GDDT] $1,500

Total Adult/Child Assistance $238,400

Community Arts Support

Green Valley Stage Band $600

Hilltop Art Gallery $3,000

Tubac Center for the Arts $3,000

Comm. Cntr Performing Arts $8,000

Gea Jazz Band $1,000

Total Community Arts $15,600

Area and Nature Study

Friends of the Presidio $500

Santa Cruz Humane Society $6,000

Friends of Madera Canyon $1,200

Equine Voices $1,000

U of A County Master Gardeners $300

Total Area And Nature Study $9,000

Fire Districts

AFD Auxiliary $2,000

Helmet Peak Vol. Fire Dept $13,000

Total Fire Districts $15,000

Total Outside Grants $500,000

Hg Roberts Foundation $90,000

Total Grants $590,000

Public Schools $158,000

Private Schools $15,500

Youth Organzations $39,000

National Disease Control $9,500

Adult And Child Assistance $238,400

Community Art Support $15,600

Area Nature Study Preserv. $9,000

Rural Fire Depts $15,000

Hg Roberts Foundation $90,000

