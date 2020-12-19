The Country Fair White Elephant gave away $590,000 last week in its annual check give-away, which looked a bit different this year.
The number was far off last year’s $1.7 million, but was impressive given that the thrift store closed for more than six months because of the pandemic.
“We gave away as much as we could,” said 2020 Grant Chair Judy Barkley.
The annual check give-away ceremony was scrubbed and checks were mailed Dec. 15.
Barkley said they wrote $500,000 in checks to dozens of groups and gave $90,000 to its education fund. The White Elephant supports five college students per year with annual $5,000 gifts renewable for four years. They did not award scholarships in 2020 because schools were closed.
Tom Cooke, who oversees the education grants, said there are 15 students in the program and they plan to put out the call for applicants again in spring.
Barkley said several groups didn’t apply for grants this year because they’d closed down much of the year and knew White Elephant money would be tight. Others applied for zero-dollar grants to keep their applications in play for next year — those who miss a year have to start the application process all over.
She said the thrift store, which reopened in October, is still affected by restrictions at the Mexico border and by shoppers reluctant to be out.
WHITE ELEPHANT 2020 CONTRIBUTIONS
Public Schools
Continental School Dist $12,000
Nogales School District $7,000
Nogales High Sch $9,000
Pierson VOC High Sch $5,000
Desert Shadows Middle Sch $5,000
Wade Carpenter Middle Sch $5,500
Coronado Elem Sch $5,000
Challenger Elem Sch $5,000
Lincoln Elem Sch $6,000
AJ Mitchell Elem Sch $5,000
Santa Cruz Valley School District
Rio Rico High Sch $7,000
Calabasas Middle Sch $7,000
Coatimudi Middle Sch $5,000
Mountain View Elem Sch $5,500
San Cayetano Elem Sch $5,000
Sahuarita School District
Wrightson Ridge Elem $7,000
Sahuarita Education Found $4,000
Sahuarita High Sch $6,000
Walden Grove High Sch $6,000
Sahuarita Intermediate Sch $5,500
Sahuarita Middle Sch $5,500
Anza Trail Sch $6,500
Sahuarita Primary Sch $6,000
Sopori Elem Sch $5,000
Copper View Elem Sch $6,000
Susd Early Childhood Cntr $2,000
Link Program $4,500
Total Public Schools $158,000
Private/Other Schools
Great Expectations Academy $2,500
Montessori de Santa Cruz $2,000
Los Niños de Valle Pre Sch $3,000
St Andrews Pre Sch $1,500
Lourdes Catholic School $2,000
Wings on Words $2,500
Sacred Heart Catholic Sch. $2,000
Total Private Schools $15,500
Total Schools $173,500
Youth Organizations
Ballet Continental $10,000
Boys & Girls Club - Santa Cruz $9,500
Copper Hills Little League $3,500
Funhouse Movement Theatre $1,000
Sahuarita Music Boosters $2,500
Wright Flight $10,000
Girl Scout of S. Arziona $1,500
Rich River Athletic Club $1,000
Total Youth Organizations $39,000
National Disease
American Cancer Assoc $500
Alzheimers Support Group $4,000
APDA Parkinsons Support Gp $5,000
Total National Disease $9,500
Adult/Child Assistance
Amado Comm. Food Bank $16,000
United Way of Santa Cruz $1,000
Quail Creek Woodworkers $900
Big Brothers and Sisters of Tuc. $500
Arivaca Human Resources $9,000
Borderlands Foodbank $17,500
Casa Comm. Service - Adult $8,000
Casa Comm. Service - Behavior $6,000
Casa Community Center $6,000
Crossroads Nogales Mission $10,000
Valley Assistance Services $12,000
GV Community Food Bank $21,000
GVR Community Foundation $1,500
Angel Heart Pajama Project $1,500
AZ Rangers Madera Company $1,500
Arivaca Comm Cntr - Facilities $3,000
Rebuilding Together $6,500
St. Andrews Clinic $10,000
Santa Cruz Sheriff DARE $3,000
Santa Cruz Search and Rescue $800
Santa Cruz Training Program $2,000
SAV $8,000
So AZ VA Health Care System $1,800
Sun Sounds of Arizona $3,000
Teen Challenge $1,500
The Salvation Army $22,700
Tu Nidita Child & Fam. Clinic $1,000
Tucson Childrens Museum $2,000
United Comm. Health Care $8,000
Youth on Their Own $2,500
Bag It $2,500
Nogales Comm. Food Bank $20,000
Pima Council on Aging $1,000
Arivaca Action Center $1,000
Sah. Police Department $1,500
Sahaurita Food Bank $18,500
Military Order of WWs $1,000
Arivaca Helping Hands $1,000
Rio Rico Historical Society $700
Nogales Police DARE Program $500
Primeria Alta Historical Soc. $1,000
GGV Foundation [GDDT] $1,500
Total Adult/Child Assistance $238,400
Community Arts Support
Green Valley Stage Band $600
Hilltop Art Gallery $3,000
Tubac Center for the Arts $3,000
Comm. Cntr Performing Arts $8,000
Gea Jazz Band $1,000
Total Community Arts $15,600
Area and Nature Study
Friends of the Presidio $500
Santa Cruz Humane Society $6,000
Friends of Madera Canyon $1,200
Equine Voices $1,000
U of A County Master Gardeners $300
Total Area And Nature Study $9,000
Fire Districts
AFD Auxiliary $2,000
Helmet Peak Vol. Fire Dept $13,000
Total Fire Districts $15,000
Total Outside Grants $500,000
Hg Roberts Foundation $90,000
Total Grants $590,000
