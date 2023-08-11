It's been a long wait for staff and volunteers at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center since COVID-19 put public tours on hiatus in 2020.
But all that changes this year as the site prepares its new look and an eventual reopening.
The observatory doesn't have a hard opening date as it continues to test the wiring on newly built exhibits, but the staff anticipates the doors will open before year's end.
Public and Government Affairs Officer Amy Oliver said it's like opening for the first time after the nearly 3.5-year closure and installation of new exhibits with supporting infrastructure.
"We're launching this new exhibits program. We're launching a new volunteer program. We're launching new tour programs," Oliver said. "It's like being an entirely new science center. So, there are all of these logistics going into that, making sure it will be a happy experience for the public, volunteers and staff."
Getting to here
The Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center east of Amado closed its doors during the coronavirus pandemic and hasn't reopened them due to a complete remodeling and shifting its exhibit focus from historical aspects to hands-on science and education.
The visitor center's construction began in 1990, and exhibits opened to the public on Jan. 7, 1995, according to a Green Valley News report. Since then, the exhibits have remained mostly the same aside from a few updates and additions as the site evolved.
One major change was updating the Multiple Mirror Telescope Observatory model after it went from six 1.8-meter mirrors — for an effective light-collecting area of 4.5 meters — to a single 6.5-meter primary mirror. The single-mirror MMT collected its first light May 13, 2000. The original dual-mirror MMT had its dedication May 9, 1979.
Oliver said the MMT is the crown jewel of the joint Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics site on Mount Hopkins. There are also more than 30 telescopes on Mount Hopkins and the VERITAS site near the visitor center at the mountain's base.
"Traditionally, when you came into the visitor center, that's exactly what it was — it was a historical visitor center that focused on the history of astronomy and the history of the facility," Oliver said, adding it included telescopes no longer in operation and astronomer Fred Whipple's involvement.
The visitor center's goal is to shift that focus to provide the public with more of the science taking place at Mount Hopkins.
"Because whenever you visit an observatory, you're seeing these beautiful, sometimes very large, telescopes like the MMT and not really understanding what they are capable of doing and what they're really looking at," Oliver said. "So, we wanted to build a place that not only explains the telescopes on the site... we really wanted to help the public understand what's here and really what's the work that we are doing."
Hands-on science
Oliver found that the public benefits from an immersive approach when experiencing astronomy. And the visitor center's reimagining incorporates that idea into its refit.
The center is using the renovation to not only showcase its work in different fields — infrared, planetary and exo-planetary exploration, supernovae, spectroscopy — in space-related science, but it is also taking it as an opportunity to introduce the concepts to the public.
"That was something we didn't do before — explaining the difference between cosmology, astrophysics, astronomy," Oliver said.
Oliver said the center also wants to highlight what makes the Coronado National Forest an important location for observatories in Southern Arizona.
The center plans to immerse visitors in the science behind the observatory's work through demonstrations and programs.
"One of the hardest things about what we might call a 'high science' — astrophysics — is that it's very complicated," Oliver said. "One of the key things about learning to understand it is, one, by doing, and, two, by starting that educational experience with an analog or a much simpler version of what's going on. So, you can latch onto that concept and really learn it."
The new remodel will include a dedicated space to allow the public to conduct experiments with a volunteer or staff member.
"That's really exciting," Oliver said. "We piloted that as a weekend program in 2018 and 2019. Obviously, we had to stop those during the pandemic. It was really popular, and I think that hands-on learning is exactly the way to teach science."
The center plans on having all-ages programs and those geared toward adults.
One of Oliver's favorites is the Elephant Toothpaste experiment, which involves teaching about catalysts. Mixing ingredients — elements — together creates chemical interactions. The toothpaste experiment introduces high-level hydrogen peroxide with dish soap, resulting in a large foam that resembles a toothpaste bead fitting for an elephant's large mouth.
The experiment caters to different age groups by adjusting how much depth they dive into while explaining the science behind the chemical reactions.
Key component
Volunteers will continue to be a key component at the visitor center.
Oliver said some of the center's pre-pandemic cohort of volunteers plan to return. But the center would need more when it gets back into full swing.
Oliver plans to reopen the volunteer application process in September. Information on where and how to apply is still in the works. Oliver doesn't have a hard number on how many volunteers she'll need, but said it takes about 60 to run current programming.
Georgia Hillyer began volunteering at the visitor center shortly after moving to Green Valley in 2019, continuing until the pandemic closed the facility.
"It's an interesting place to be a part of, and I'm not a scientist or anything, but I love astronomy," she said, noting her favorite part is going into the community to provide programs for children. "It's a tremendous resource for everybody who lives in this area to understand what's going on here."
Hillyer said some volunteers have backgrounds in astronomy, including teaching at the college level. But she said she isn't an expert, adding other volunteers don't need to be either.
"I just like being a part of studying the universe — and it's fun," she said. "It's fun to get to participate."