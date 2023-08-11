It's been a long wait for staff and volunteers at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center since COVID-19 put public tours on hiatus in 2020.

But all that changes this year as the site prepares its new look and an eventual reopening.

Scale of the mirror

The 6.5 meter (21 foot) mirror dwarfs Grant Williams, MMT Observatory director, as he gives a tour celebrating the observatory's 40th anniversary in 2019.
Georgia Hillyer

Volunteers Georgia Hillyer, left, and Leslie Boothroyd teach the mechanics of propulsion with straw rockets at Calabasas School in Rio Rico in February 2020.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?