Heinz 01/24/23.png (copy)

Supervisor Matt Heinz, left, reads a statement on Jan. 24 addressing a now-viral video call. At right is Supervisor Rex Scott.

 Pima County

Each meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors begins with the same familiar roll call by the Clerk of the Board, but for the past year, another phrase has become a frequent follow-up.

“Let the record show Supervisor Heinz is out, all other board members are present.”



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?