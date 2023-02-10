Each meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors begins with the same familiar roll call by the Clerk of the Board, but for the past year, another phrase has become a frequent follow-up.
“Let the record show Supervisor Heinz is out, all other board members are present.”
To be clear, Supervisor Matt Heinz – whose District 2 encompasses parts of midtown Tucson and most of Sahuarita – has never missed a regularly scheduled board meeting since taking office in January 2021.
When he is tardy for roll call or the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of a meeting, he almost always joins his colleagues on the dais moments later – either virtually or in-person.
But his physical absence from his seat on the board has attracted the attention of a number of constituents who say a virtual presence is no replacement for being inside the hearing room.
“Once in a while you grace us with the presence of your face on a computer. Dude, if you can’t make it here then get off the board,” Stephanie Kirk, a frequent call-to-the public speaker told Heinz at the supervisors' Nov. 15 meeting.
Before coming to the podium during Call to the Audience, another speaker questioned how to directly address Heinz when he wasn’t physically in the room.
“Where is the camera that we can speak to Matt Heinz directly? People are looking this way and that way, where is the camera? I want to talk to him, where do I look?” she said.
“It’s hard to see him, he needs to be here,” added Kirk, a frequent, often brutal, critic of Heinz.
While at every meeting, Heinz has a habit of turning off his camera, leaving for long periods or exiting meetings early, clearly frustrating other board members.
Technology, participation
Since March 15, 2022, when the board resumed in-person meetings following the end of some COVID safety measures, Heinz has attended 10 out of 21 regular board meetings virtually, according to board meeting recordings.
Over that same period, Supervisor Steve Christy has attended two regular board meetings virtually and Supervisor Rex Scott has attended one regular meeting virtually. Supervisor Sharon Bronson and Board Chair Adelita Grijalva have attended all regular meetings in-person since March 2022.
A photo taken by a county staff member during the Feb. 7 board meeting showing Heinz seated in a back room during the Call to the Audience further ignited tensions surrounding his physical absence at the dais last week.
While Heinz later joined his colleagues back in the hearing room after the board concluded its executive session, he said in a statement to the Green Valley News via email that his absence did not mean he wasn’t listening.
“What the photo (leaked by a staff member of another supervisor to a conservative radio host) does not show is the large screen on which I watched and listened to the call to the public in its entirety,” Heinz said.
Heinz's emailed answers didn't address questions about why he wasn't in the hearing room or whether he thinks it important or part of the job to face speakers in person.
In a statement during the Jan. 24 board meeting, Heinz said a number of commitments, including his work as a physician at Tucson Medical Center and caring for an aging parent in another state, require him to take part in a number of board meetings remotely.
“Regardless of where I am, I work hard to prepare for meetings and represent the best interests of my constituents on the board. I have not missed a single meeting during my tenure as supervisor and consider participating and casting votes on behalf of the residents of Pima County to be our most important duty as supervisors,” he said.
'Phoning it in'
While casting votes is crucial, other board members stress that being physically present during meetings is also important.
Undoubtedly, the pandemic changed the way many governing bodies conduct business, including in Pima County. During the height of the pandemic, board members transitioned to hold all meetings virtually to ensure safety, Supervisor Sharon Bronson said.
“But now it’s my belief that if board members are in town, board members should attend in-person. I think it’s respectful to the constituents of Pima County, whether they’re in their district or somewhere else in the 9,200-plus miles of Pima County, and we owe it to them to be there and be present,” said Bronson, whose district includes part of Sahuarita.
Board members who participate virtually can vote and express their views using video conferencing, and those who are virtually present count toward the board’s quorum.
But simply calling-in to the meeting does not do the job, or the constituents, justice, said Supervisor Steve Christy, whose district includes Green Valley.
“Zoom meetings served a good and necessary purpose for when meeting in-person was not a possibility, but I always personally felt that attending virtually was like ‘phoning it in,'” Christy said.
“Sure, there are going to be exceptions, and it’s not always going to be possible. But for the most part, and for the most fundamental elements of the meeting, I place a great deal of stress and importance on all opportunities that board members have to meet in-person,” he said.
“It shows a great deal of respect to be there, in-person, to your constituents and to the general public. They want to see the person they voted into office, and they want to see that person at work.”
Since the pandemic, some governing bodies have adopted more specific guidelines around when remote teleconferencing can be used, often noting it should be utilized only when necessary under circumstances such as an illness or a family emergency.
But the Pima County Board of Supervisors has not revisited its teleconferencing policy since before the pandemic, and Bronson says it may warrant a second look.
“We do not have any strict policy, but again, I believe we do need to adopt some policies that provide clear guidelines as to when or when you cannot teleconference in… I think it’s a discussion the board should have, and certainly one I would welcome,” Bronson said.