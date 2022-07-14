Pima County has nearly 622,000 registered voters, most of whom vote early. But if you plan to go to the polls, the process has changed this year. In February, county supervisors approved Vote Centers. That means you can vote at any of 129 sites across Pima County. You are not restricted to just one site as in the past. Find a full list of vote centers with this story at gvnews.com, or go to Pima.gov.
Here are the Vote Centers in and around the Green Valley/Sahuarita area where you can vote on Primary Election Day, Aug. 2:
•Santa Cruz United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
•Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Canada, Sahuarita
•Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
•Canoa Ranch Recreation Center, 5750 S. Turquoise Way, Green Valley
•Casa Paloma 1 Recreation Center, 400 W. Circulo de Paladin, Green Valley
•Desert Hills Center, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley
•East Social Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive, Green Valley
•GVR Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 E. Belltower Dr. Green Valley
•The Springs at Santa Rita GVR Recreation Center, 951 W. Rio Fuerte, Green Valley
•Arivaca Schoolhouse, 17180 W. Fourth Street, Arivaca
•Sopori Elementary School gym, 5000 W. Arivaca Road, Amado
Ballot drop-off
Voters with early ballots can mail them back or drop them off at early voting centers. There is one in Sahuarita and none in Green Valley. It’s recommended to mail back your ballot by July 26.
•Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Canada, Sahuarita. The location will be open for ballot drop-off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 25-29. This site will also be open for Emergency Voting (when it would be too late to mail in your ballot) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
You also can also drop off an early ballot at any Vote Center on Primary Election Day, Aug. 2.
