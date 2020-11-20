Thanksgiving presents new challenges for families as they navigate safely hosting a holiday event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What doesn’t change is the struggle many people will still have putting food on the table.
The Salvation Army, which traditionally offers a free Thanksgiving meal, isn't doing it this year. But there are still options for people to receive a free meal this Thanksgiving or get help with a meal at their own home.
Meal kits
Loco for Local, a nonprofit created by Community Service Pastor Tina Chaput of My Church Sahuarita, is working to give free Thanksgiving meal kits to 200 families this year.
Their Turkey Dinner Dash Kit includes a turkey, five-pound bag of potatoes, box of stuffing, two cans of green beans, mushroom soup, french fried onions, two cans of corn, cranberry sauce, two gravy packets and a pie.
Chaput said they can provide additional items for larger families. There are no requirements to receive a meal kit.
Those who would like a Thanksgiving meal kit can contact Chaput at 256-603-2988 or tina@locoforlocal.com. The latest she can take orders is Sunday night.
They will hand out the meal kits to those who have requested them at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse on Monday from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Loco for Local is not faith-based and the meals are open to anyone in the community who needs one, she said.
Walmart program
Walmart has launched a free Thanksgiving meal program this year to help families.
Walmart has teamed up with Ibotta, a shopping savings app, to offer cash back rebates on classic Thanksgiving staples.
Download the Ibotta app or web browser extension, click on the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” offer and purchase items on the list either in-person at Walmart or through their website. Once the items are purchased, scan the receipt in Ibotta to receive 100 percent cash back on the items.
The items included in the program are:
•Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)
•2-liter bottle of Coke
•All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys
•McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)
•French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)
•Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)
•Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)
•Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)
•Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)
This offer is available while supplies last on the specified items. Cash back is available for one of each item. For more information, or to download the app, visit home.ibotta.com/thanksgiving.
Bags, Boards and Blessings
Bags, Boards and Blessings, a local charity group, is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch at Triple Play on Thanksgiving Day.
The lunch will include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and stuffing, and is available to anyone. JM's Automotive and Triple Play will be doing the cooking.
Along with free lunch, Triple Play will have free golf, batting, arcades and free cornhole.
Triple Play will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks will be required and tables will be distanced. They will also have seating available outside.
Those who would like to support the meal can donate funds as an event sponsor. Checks can be made to Triple Play. Any surplus money will go towards Bags, Boards and Blessings’ Christmas Fund.
For more information, contact Triple Play at 520-625-7888.
S.O.U.L. Lunch at Risen Savior
Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior hosts a free community S.O.U.L. lunch.
On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. they will provide a Thanksgiving meal for pickup.
Anyone in need of a meal can come to the church’s parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive to pick up a to-go meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, a roll, cranberry relish and their choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Meals will have to be heated at home. No registration or reservation is necessary.
S.O.U.L stands for Sharing Our Unconditional Love, and the church has been providing the community lunches for nine years.
For more information, visit risen-savior.com.