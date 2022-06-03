The Pima County Redistricting Committee redrew supervisor boundaries earlier this year, but when do they actually take effect?
The answer is, it depends.
A spokesman for Pima County said newly redrawn supervisor boundaries are in effect now because none of the five supervisors is up for re-election this year.
Locally, that means those who live in Madera Highlands, La Posada and Quail Creek — formerly in Republican Supervisor Steve Christy’s District 4 — are now in Democratic Supervisor Matt Heinz’s District 2, with the bulk of Sahuarita.
The western boundary of Sahuarita – from West Duval Road, up La Canada Drive to Sahuarita Road – remains in Board Chair Sharon Bronson’s District 3.
The change for Sahuarita is that it now is in two supervisor districts instead of three.
Green Valley is unchanged and remains entirely in District 4.
Every 10 years, the county is required to redraw maps for supervisor districts and the Pima County Community College Governing Board, in accordance with the latest U.S. Census data.
State Legislature
The Independent Redistricting Commission redrew state legislative and congressional boundaries statewide this year.
Because there are elections in 2022 for these positions, the boundaries will not take effect until after the vote in November. Voters will cast ballots in the district they will live in when new boundaries go into effect post-election.
Once the election is over, here’s how it shakes out.
All of Sahuarita except Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands will be in the new Congressional District 7, roughly the area currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.
That district reaches over to parts of Yuma, south to Nogales and crawls along the Mexico border east to include Douglas and Bisbee. It’s considered a safe district for Democrats.
Green Valley, Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands will be in Congressional District 6, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is retiring. It qualifies as a highly competitive district and includes Sierra Vista, Marana, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Safford/Graham County and Greenlee County.
