Not long ago, residents could take their trash to the Sahuarita Landfill on La Canada Drive in Sahuarita, drive into the site and dump it. That changed when the landfill became the Sahuarita Transfer Station in 2016. Here's what that means now and for the future.
What is the Sahuarita Transfer Station?
The Sahuarita Transfer Station isn’t much to look at. It’s a concrete slab just large enough for cars and trucks to drop off their trash and leave. The trash won’t stay at the transfer station for long before it's loaded onto trucks and sent north to the Marana Regional Landfill. Trash services such as Waste Management and Republic own and operate their own landfills but at times use transfer stations. The transfer station in Sahuarita, which can be used by anybody, is often used by residents to dump bulk trash or is used by those who don't have curbside trash service. There is a fee to dump; the station is at 16605 S. La Canada Drive. (http://www.tucsonrecyclingandwasteservices.com/landfills/)
So what’s changed?
As far as residents are concerned, not much. The landfill is effectively — but not technically — closed and no new trash will be buried there for now. But the transition to a transfer station means you won’t have to travel to landfills in Tucson to dump trash. Residents may also bring antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint to the site for recycling — recycling services are free.
Why did the Sahuarita Landfill suspend operations?
Ursula Nelson, director of the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, said running the landfill wasn't cost effective for Tucson Recycling and Waste Services, the company contracted by the county to operate it. They just didn't have the volume they needed. That, and the fact that the landfill was nearing capacity, prompted the decision to suspend landfill operations 2016.
How much is Pima County paying Tucson Recycling and Waste Services?
Pima County pays $736,560 a year to Tucson Recycling and Waste Services to operate the Ajo Landfill and the Catalina, Ryan Field and Sahuarita transfer stations.
What’s the future of the Sahuarita Landfill?
The landfill isn’t at capacity and could take trash in the future. However, the decision to reopen the site falls to Tucson Recycling and Waste Services and there hasn’t been any talk of reopening, Nelson said. If the landfill does reopen, how long it stays that way depends on how busy it is. According to Beth Gorman, senior program manager for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, the transfer station receives 80 to 100 tons of garbage a day that's carted to Marana. The Sahuarita Landfill has capacity for another 25 years.
What happens when a landfill is closed?
A “final cover” needs to be placed on top of the site to prevent liquids from penetrating into the landfill and causing soil erosion. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulates landfills in the state and requires that a closed landfill be monitored for at least 30 years after closure. During that time, groundwater and methane gas monitoring stations are in place and a stormwater management system collects water and prevents runoff from the site. Because the Sahuarita Landfill isn’t officially closed, there isn't a final cover. Instead, about a foot of dirt has been moved on top of the landfill to contain the waste, according to Nelson.
What are potential concerns?
Leachate is the main one. That's when water runs through waste and into the ground. If a landfill isn’t regulated properly, leachate can make its way into groundwater, posing all sorts of issues. Additionally, methane gas could reach unsafe levels, which would pose another health risk. Gorman said there have been no issues with either since the closure of the Sahuarita Landfill in 2016.