What's going up near Panda Express in Sahuarita? Sahuarita Sun Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Updated 14 hrs ago There are several lots being developed near Panda Express on Sahuarita Road east of Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.The lot immediately west of Panda Express has an approved development plan and building permits under review for two commercial shell buildings, according to the Town of Sahuarita.Shell buildings have a constructed exterior but the ultimate user of the building is unknown and will eventually apply for a tenant improvement plan to design the interior as they wish.Building A is 7,543 square feet and Building B is 7,227 square feet.The town said they are not aware of any site work taking place now.The lot northwest of Panda Express has a permit issued for an oral and maxillofacial surgery office. Dirt is being moved on the lot to prepare for construction.