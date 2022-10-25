Against the horizon, few landmarks stand out in Green Valley as much as the Santa Rita Mountains, but the mine tailings to the west are a close second.
Located off the west side of I-19, Freeport-McMoRan’s Sierrita Mine spans about 60 square miles, employs more than 1,000 full-time workers and produced about 189 million pounds of copper and 21 million pounds of molybdenum – its two main outputs – in the last year alone.
But with many in the community coming and going with the seasons, the flat-topped hills can raise perennial questions with both newcomers and long-time residents.
Last week, the Green Valley Council’s Environmental Committee gave residents a chance to voice their questions and concerns about the mine, its operations and future projects directly to Freeport-McMoRan representatives.
Here’s some of what they had to say.
How are you managing the tailings and the dust?
“We do have a 24/7/365 operation, and there’s a whole team of people, including geotechnical engineers, who manage and monitor the tailings at any one time, as well as internal and external review boards,” said David Barnes, Freeport-McMoRan’s Environment, Land and Water manager.
“We prepare for weeks in advance because one afternoon, we might have 40 mile-per-hour winds, and this is five square-miles of sand, so if you’re not prepared, it can get away from you pretty quick, so this is a continuous effort,” Barnes said.
After a significant dust event in 2018 that cost the company $230,000 in a settlement and fine, Barnes said the team stepped up their tailings and dust management operations with weekly meetings, regular site walks, and took notes about other effective dust control and mitigation techniques from other nearby mines.
Freeport was fined $55,000 for another dust event in January 2020.
Freeport-McMoRan has recently been experimenting with a rubbery, thread-like polymer (Soil Sement EF) to treat the surface of the tailings, which Barnes said holds up better against monsoon storms than magnesium chloride, a compound they currently use on the tailings.
Barnes said Soil Sement EF has been approved for use at the Sierrita Mine, and is being used in conjunction with magnesium chloride on active tailings.
From 2018 to 2020, reportable dust events dropped from 14 to four, and there have been no reported dust events in the last two years, according to Freeport-McMoRan.
How do you use water? And where does it come from?
The pecan groves in Sahuarita, owned and operated by Farmers Investment Co., began using water from the Colorado River via the Central Arizona Project in September 2020, after construction was completed on the $17.1 million pipeline that brought water down from CAP's terminus near Pima Mine Road.
Freeport McMoRan paid $11.2 million toward the pipeline’s construction, while FICO paid the rest. About half of the pecan orchard is now being irrigated with water from this project.
“We funded this, and in return what we get is the water rights to the water that’s still in the ground,” Barnes said.
When it comes to future cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water allocations, Barnes said Freeport-McMoRan’s water rights will not be threatened, at least not now.
“We bought 99 years worth of Gila River Indian Community water, and it’s the top tier, so this particular project will see none of the 20% or so cut for Arizona – that'll come from the agricultural tier.”
The next stage of the CAP pipeline project is to extend the pipeline farther south, but Barnes said that project “depends somewhat on the economy,” and did not have a date for when that could happen.
As for how the Sierrita Mine uses its water, Barnes said it mostly flows through “two separate continuous re-use loops.”
“We use water to move the tailings down the tailings impoundment, and it’s also part of the process in floatation, in dust control and in a variety of other things…but it all ends up down in tailings where you drop out the solids,” he said.
“Then, we pump that water (from the tailings) straight back up the pipe and use it again, and what small percentage of it infiltrates down to the groundwater creates the plume, and we pump that as well.”
What is this ‘plume’? How is it being managed?
“The tailings pile was built in the 1970s, and it was built without a capture system. The pool of water in the middle (of the tailings impoundment), we pump it back to the mine and reuse that water, but some of it, over the years, filters down through into the groundwater, and that’s what the plume is – it’s dissolved sulfates in the groundwater,” Barnes said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sulfate is classified under secondary maximum contaminant level standards – which are based on aesthetic effects like taste, odor and color. When sulfate is found in drinking water in concentrations of 250 mg/L or less – the same standard Freeport-McMoRan measures its plume against – almost all consumers should be protected from sulfate’s aesthetic effects on drinking water.
In order to keep the sulfate from impacting community drinking water in Green Valley and Sahuarita, Freeport-McMoRan established a well field in 2006 – a collection of over a dozen wells, placed mostly in the West Desert Trails area – to test groundwater, stabilize the plume, and pull sulfate-laden water back away from community wells for reuse in the Sierrita Mine’s operations.
The mine began pumping that well field in 2014, and is required to keep an average pace of 10,643 gallons of water per minute – roughly equivalent to filling 178 standard bathtubs – to keep the plume from expanding.
“The plume will exist as long as we’re placing tailings on top because of the way the tailings impoundment is constructed,” Barnes said.
“But once we stop mining, then you can pump out all of the impacted water over time and eliminate it, but that’s going to be quite some time.”
Based on current rates, the open-pit operation has more than 80 years of mine life left, according to Freeport-McMoRan.
Any new projects coming up?
Beginning in January, Freeport-McMoRan plans to drill two new groundwater interceptor wells on its West Desert Trails property, replacing two wells in the mitigation well field.
“These wells have been in service for about eight years now, and some of them just over time start to break down and you start to lose efficiency. So over time, we’re going to have to replace some,” said Kali Rhea, chief environmental scientist at Freeport-McMoRan Sierrita.
“They will be tied into the same infrastructure that’s there, and they’ll take the place of two wells that are already in the system. And again, it’s really just to keep us on the path of hitting and maintaining that target of 10,643 gallons of water per minute to continue to control the plume,” Rhea said.
The drilling for each of the new wells is expected to last about six weeks. Rhea said Freeport-McMoRan will work to notify the community, especially residents close to the wells, in advance of work beginning.
Freeport-McMoRan has also given notice to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (AZDEQ) of an amendment to its Aquifer Protection Program (APP) permit at its Sierrita property, which includes an intent to replace three other wells that are used to test groundwater quality.
Linda Hayes, vice president of communications for Freeport-McMoRan, said those wells were installed in 1990, and have since “deteriorated significantly.”
Groundwater levels have declined 60 to120 feet at each of these wells, according to AZDEQ, which was also cited as a reason for the replacements.
According to AZDEQ, the three replacement wells will be constructed using a corrosion-resistant PVC-pipe well casing and will likely be installed about 100 feet deeper in the immediate area of the original wells.