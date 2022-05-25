The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Justin Cluck, a five-year veteran of the county’s Public Defender’s Office, as public fiduciary last week.
Cluck, 46, received his law degree in 2002 from the University of Mississippi and brings nearly two decades of public interest law experience to the role, including personal-injury law, guardianships, wills and estates.
The Green Valley News spoke with Cluck about his new position and how his office works to protect the legal rights and financial interests of the most vulnerable Pima County residents.
Questions and responses have been edited for clarity.
GVN: Tell us a little bit about yourself. What brought you to Tucson?
JC: “I grew up in Oklahoma and went to law school at the University of Mississippi, where I graduated in 2002. I met my wife there, and we stayed in Oxford for 17 years. During that time, I had my own private practice where I did a variety of things, but a big component was representing people who’d been seriously injured, had serious medical injuries and would need lifetime medical care. That’s where I started setting up estates and trusts to protect their money, and started doing long-term medical care projections to see what they might need, where Medicare, Medicaid or social services would factor in, and setting up a fund for them. We have some good friends living here who we've visited throughout the years, and we’ve always loved Tucson, so we moved here in 2017, when my wife got a position with the law school at the University of Arizona. I then started with the Pima County Public Defender’s Office, so this is my fifth year with that office and my 20th year practicing law altogether.”
GVN: What is a public fiduciary, and what does your office do?
JC: “The public fiduciary is basically the fiduciary of last resort. In 1974, the State of Arizona established a public fiduciary for every county in the state, and they have three main roles. One is serving as a guardian for people who may have developed some type of disability or disease where they can’t care for themselves, or have nobody else willing or able to care for them. For example, some developmentally disabled individuals might not be able to take care of themselves, can’t complete activities for daily living, and maybe they’re also in the foster care system and will age out at 18. They might not have any friends or family members around who are willing or able to help them. The public fiduciary would become the guardian for that person, making sure they have proper social services, housing, medical care, and any benefits they’re entitled to. But guardianship could also be for someone who suffered a terrible car wreck, who was perfectly fine before the accident, but now can’t care for themselves or has no one else who is ready or willing to serve, or there may be a conflict of interest that prevents another person from being their guardian. There’s also senior citizens who, for example, develop Alzheimer’s later in life and may need guardians if they are estranged from their families or don’t have anyone to make healthcare decisions for them.”
“The second role is as a conservator, or through a conservatorship. The public fiduciary serves anybody in the state who becomes older or impaired as I mentioned, but maybe they have real estate or stocks or assets that need to be tended to so that they don’t become victimized, and so people don’t steal their money or try to appropriate those funds. The public fiduciary could become their conservator, would tend to those assets or their estate, and ensure their funds are being spent correctly.”
“The third role of a public fiduciary would be as a personal representative, or executor, of an estate. So when you pass away and leave a will or estate, the public fiduciary becomes executor of that estate when there’s no one else willing or able to serve. They’ll document and log all assets of the estate, go through the court procedure to try to find any heirs or anyone who might be entitled to those assets, and might administer the estate until it’s time to close the effects.”
GVN: What are some of the most common needs your office addresses in Pima County?
JC: “We help people who really don’t have anybody. Tucson has a really large homeless population, so if you can’t find heirs or people who can help with that, that’s a big component of it as well. Down in Green Valley, it might impact quite a few people who get older, who are in an assisted living facility and maybe all their relatives have passed away, so the public fiduciary could care for them and help them in that part of their life.”
GVN: How do you connect with potential clients?
JC: “People typically come through our office through a referral program. For example, people who are seriously mentally ill and commit some type of criminal act, they are referred to by the mental health defender here. Other social service systems or hospital systems, like Banner, also do a lot of referrals with our office when they have people in their care who have significant cognitive impairment or significant physical and mental decline. They may refer patients to us and we’ll ask the court to appoint us as their guardian, their fiduciary or whatever they need.”
GVN: What got you into doing this kind of work?
JC: “I guess I don’t know why I do this, I just feel this fire inside when I see someone that needs help, I feel like I’m the person that needs to try to help them. I grew up in less fortunate circumstances, but through a good public education I was able to go to college and law school where normally I wouldn’t have been able to. In law school, I was the ‘Outstanding Public Interest Law Student,’ so I’ve always wanted to help people who need help in this system. It’s now my 20th year in the field, and I’ve spent my whole career trying to help people who are less fortunate than myself or others and make sure that I’m a voice or advocate for the voiceless.”
GVN: Anything else you’d like to add?
JC: “Though I’ve been getting a lot of attention these past few days, the public fiduciary has a whole staff of professional social workers, case managers and guardians, and they really do all the big work. They go out and meet with people who are in the nursing homes, in the long-term care facilities, and see what they need and how they can help, and really they’re the people who drive the office and have made the office so successful in Pima County for the past 45 years. But the public fiduciary itself, I think no one quite knows it exists until they’re in a very tragic or lonely situation, so I think there’s just a lack of understanding in the community of just what we do and when we may be able to help people.”