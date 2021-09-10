There are 162 acres off La Villita Road in Sahuarita that could be the future site of 1,200 homes, businesses or possibly multi-family units.
The Planning Center, on the behalf of Green Valley 28 LLC, billed the development as a “live-work-play environment” within the La Villita Specific Plan. The proposal is headed to the Town of Sahuarita for a public hearing Sept. 13.
The plan would be the first development within the town’s newly established Sahuarita Square District and could fill a void of apartments and condos.
Here’s what you need to know about the La Villita Specific Plan.
Where is it?
The property is on La Villita Road, south of the Los Arboles Mobile Park and northeast of the Valle Verde de Norte subdivision. The location was previously home to two single-family residences, now gone, and the site of ranching.
Additional roads would be required and would be the responsibility of the developer, including an extension of La Villita Road south along the east side of the project.
The area is surrounded by several other properties. To the north is Los Arboles Mobile Home Park, the south and east are designated for the Sahuarita Farms Specific Plan (FICO), to the east are pecan groves; and vacant Rancho Sahuarita Specific Plan area is west of the project.
What would it include?
The site is broken into six subsections and has two zoning areas: the Village Neighborhood and Village Center. Commercial use such as coffee shops is only allowed in the Village Center.
The size and scope of each subsection varies based on drainage constraints and the area’s proximity to La Villita Road. The plan is to cluster businesses closer to La Villita Road for easier access. The center of the LVSP would have higher home densities.
The largest sub-area of homes has a target of 326 units. Slightly lower home density is anticipated for areas that are closer to the Valle Verde del Norte subdivision to the southwest and the planned residential area in the Rancho Sahuarita Specific Plan.
Based on an analysis, the town and developer are looking at the following land uses:
•800 single-family detached homes
•400 mid-rise, multi-family housing units
•6,000 square feet of governmental services
•5,000 square feet of fast food restaurants
•2,000 square feet for a coffee/donut shop
•2,500 square feet for a convenience market
•3,500 square feet for general retail
•4,500 square feet for personal services
•5,000 square feet for a five-stall car wash
The plan also includes trails and walkways to access businesses.
The community will use native plants in its landscaping and LVSP hopes to incorporate passive rain water harvesting throughout the site in the form of rain basins and/or swales.
Multiple parks are planned, though the scope, location and amenities won’t be decided until the platting or development plan process. The plan is to have smaller, pocket parks within each residential block, as well as two neighborhood parks from two to 10 acres.
Potential impacts?
The LVSP spells out ways they would aim to remain compatible with nearby existing communities, and how some of their infrastructure additions would be an improvement.
The plan said the La Villita Road expansion would benefit FICO (pecan orchards), which owns some of the surrounding land, making access easier to the groves. They also believe commercial development in the LVSP will be used by residents of Valle Verde Del Norte and Los Arboles Mobile Home Park.
The development falls into the Farmers Water Company Service area; a La Villita Corridor Master Water Analysis was completed in April 2020. The analysis indicated a new well, booster pumps, storage and a 16-inch water line are needed to serve current and future customers.
A new drainage structure and channels would also need to be installed to control flood waters and prevent potential flooding.
The plan notes heavy vegetation through the area and an initial evaluation found the endangered Pima pineapple cactus has been known to grow in the area. It’s been recommended that a biological survey be completed to remain in compliance with law governing endangered species.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}What’s next?{/span}If approved, the development would be constructed and opened in three phases over 10 years, with build-out by 2033.
Phase one is anticipated for 2023, and would focus on 300 single-family detached housing units.
Phase two would be in 2028, and would include 500 additional single-family homes and 200 multi-family units.
The final build-out in 2033 would add 200 multi-family units and all commercial development such as coffee shops, a convenience store and a car wash.
The plan was submitted in March 2020, and the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the plan on April 5, 2021, where they voted to recommend approval to the Town Council.
There is another public hearing during the council meeting Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. where the council will make its final decision.
To learn more about the LVSP, visit sahuaritaaz.gov/799/Planning-Projects and click “other.”
To contact the town’s Planning and Zoning Division, call 520-822-8852. Written comments on the project can be submitted via email to ohenderson@sahuaritaaz.gov.