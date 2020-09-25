This year’s flu season is coming during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state is encouraging people to get their flu vaccinations. While there are a number of unknowns about how the two will interact, medical professionals are making it clear — it’s more important than ever to prepare for the flu.
Dr. Rodolfo Jimenez is the CEO at United Community Health Center. He has over 20 years of experience providing health care and supervising community health centers. He’s been with UCHC since 2007, where he started as Chief Medical Officer.
The Green Valley News asked Jimenez about what the flu season along with COVID-19 might look like this year and what you can do to stay healthy and safe.
When do you recommend people get the flu shot, and how long is it effective?
Once an individual receives the flu vaccine, it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop and provide protection. For this reason, we should all receive the flu vaccine early in the fall before the flu viruses begin spreading. The CDC recommends that people get the flu vaccine by the end of October. The flu vaccine offers protection for at least six months. Most individuals should get a flu vaccine once per year. Some children will need two doses of the flu vaccine per season, which they should receive at least four weeks apart. Each person should consult their primary care provider for their specific recommendations. In the United States, flu cases typically begin to increase in October and are usually highest between December and February. There have been cases of the flu as late as May. The exact timing of the flu season varies from year to year. Receiving a flu vaccine in January or later is acceptable as it should provide protection through the end of the season.
What are some ways COVID-19 may impact this year’s flu season?
We already know that the annual flu disease burden each year is higher than we want to see. The estimated numbers from the CDC for the 2019 Flu season (October 1, 2019, to April 4, 2020) showed 39 to 56 million flu illnesses, 18 to 26 million medical visits, 410 to 740 thousand hospitalizations and 24 to 62 thousand flu deaths in the United States alone. The combination of flu illness with COVID-19 can easily overwhelm our medical services and make it hard to provide care for those patients in severe distress. My hope is that we will all take the flu season more seriously and get our flu shot as recommended by our providers. If we continue to do all that the CDC is asking us to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I believe this will also have a positive effect in reducing the flu disease burden.
Should people modify their approach to flu season at all this year?
Unfortunately, my personal experience has been that many people do not take the flu season serious. In the past, people have not self-isolated when sick with the flu, and hygiene practices have not been up to par. In addition, flu immunization rates have been too low. The immunization rates in the United States for the last 12 months were 50.4% for children six months to 17 years, 34.2% for adults aged 18-49, 46.8% for adults aged 50-64 and 68.7% for adults aged 65 and over. I do hope that this flu season will have a much lower number of cases. I would also hope that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a great deal about the spread of infection and will result in much higher flu immunization rates.
Could someone get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time? What impacts could co-infection have on a person?
When the pandemic first started, and the flu was still circulating in China, there were case reports of simultaneous infection at that time. We really do not know what co-infection would look like, but we can hypothesize that it would be a more significant infection, especially in those at higher risk.
If a COVID-19 vaccine were created, how might it interact with a flu vaccine?
This is not a question that I can answer at this time, as we really do not have any information on a COVID-19 vaccine. My hope, however, would be that it would not interact in a negative way and that we would be able to give both simultaneously. For example, it is very common to give the flu vaccine and the pneumonia vaccine during the same visit.
What are some precautions people can take to prevent the flu?
The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Try to limit contact with others that may be sick. If you are sick, you should stay home. Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes. Don’t reuse tissues and discard them in the trash after use. Wash your hands often with soap and water. When you can’t use soap and water, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a good second choice. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces and objects as viruses can linger.
Why is it important people receive the flu shot this season?
The flu is a potentially severe illness that primarily affects the respiratory tract, including the lungs. It is highly contagious, and the symptoms typically come on suddenly to include fever, body aches and cough. The flu can be lethal by itself, especially in certain groups of people. COVID-19 also affects the respiratory tract and lungs, and you would not want to risk being infected by both illnesses, whether you get the illnesses simultaneously or one following the other. We already have seen how COVID-19 can overwhelm our immune system, and If you survive one illness, your immune system may not be up for the challenge to get you through the second illness. Because the symptoms are very similar, you can imagine how much more challenging it will be to make the correct diagnosis or distinguish one from the other. There is also the fear that both diseases could overwhelm the healthcare system and create a shortage of hospital beds, medical equipment and personal protective equipment.
What are some of the things United Community Health Center is doing this flu season?
To begin with, we will continue our efforts to keep our clinics as safe as possible by assuring that we clean and disinfect the exam rooms and our work areas throughout the day. We will continue to monitor our staff daily by checking their temperatures and making sure that they do not come to work if sick. We ask our patients to present to their appointments by themselves unless they need assistance from a family member. We do not want patients or other family/friends waiting in the lobbies. We take patients to the exam room as soon as they check-in, where they will wait by themselves and not be in contact with other patients. We provide Tele-health visits for those patients with symptoms or those that are at risk because they have a compromised immune system.
We have purchased point of care instruments that will be able to test for Strep, Flu and COVID-19. We are continually monitoring our supplier’s availability in hopes they will be able to keep up with the supply of these test kits.
We are encouraging our patients to get their flu vaccine this year and are making it as easy as possible for them to receive it. We are sending them reminder notifications and we are scheduling in clinic nurse visits as well as scheduling “flu drives,” which are days that we will have staff in the parking lot of our clinics. Patients will be able to register ahead of time and on those days’ drive-through and receive their flu vaccine without having to get out of the car.