If you’re planning to vote in-person on Election Day, but not sure what to expect with Pima County’ s new vote center system, election officials say not to worry.
Aside from being able to vote at any one of 129 vote center locations across the county, Constance Hargrove, Pima County’s Elections Director, said the experience of voting in person this year is “not very different” from precinct voting.
So, what will voters notice on Election Day with Pima County's new electronic poll book technology?
Mostly, a faster check-in and less paper, Hargrove told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
“The voter will notice there’s not this big stack of paper on the table when they walk in for the officer to have to flip through and find their name. The voter will notice their name is now being typed in, pulled up and they get to view the information on a screen and actually sign off on it,” Hargrove said.
“The other thing they will notice…is that when they are checked-in, their ballot is initiated, and the ballot actually prints and they’re handed that ballot from the printer. That’s what they will notice,” she said.
During a demonstration of the electronic poll book technology, Hargrove explained the whole voting process could take just minutes.
On or about Election Day, the electronic poll books will be delivered to each vote center location along with the ballot-on-demand printers inside a sealed case, with serial numbers on each item that will be verified and recorded prior to opening them, “just like ballots and anything else we use on Election Day,” Hargrove said.
After logging into the system with a unique sign-on code, poll officers will be able to instantly check in voters with any form of valid identification they present, which can be as simple as scanning the barcode on the back of a driver’s license.
Voters view the information on the iPad screen to verify it’s correct; a ballot unique to their precinct will be printed off nearby.
With ballot in hand, voters can simply mark it, place it in the ballot box and are free to leave.
“It’s that simple, that quick and that easy,” Hargrove said.
“Everything else in the vote center is exactly the same as voting in a precinct. Voters, I know, are very concerned about what this process looks like, so that’s what it will look like – not very different,” she said.
Tech remaining
Hargrove, who also spearheaded the implementation of e-poll books for the City of Richmond in 2011, expressed concerns last month that supply chain issues would delay the delivery of the county’s ballot-on-demand printers.
But this week, she said those fears were subsiding, adding she was confident that all the voting equipment needed to operate the vote centers – including tabout 260 ballot on-demand printers – will be in-hand before the department begins training its election workers in July.
“It’s nice to be here with an actual e-poll book and a printer, and not just in theory talk about having these items,” Hargrove told supervisors during the demo.
“We do actually have all the e-poll books and we now have one of the printers, so we’ve been able to test it to make sure that it works,” she said.
Once the printers are delivered, the only step left will be to sync them to the electronic poll book system and the cradle points devices at each location, Hargrove said, but that could prove to be its own challenge.
So far, the department has tested the internet connection at about 30 different remote vote center locations, but at least two of them – one being Sopori Elementary School – had “questionable signal strength,” David Wisely, a program specialist with the Elections Department, told supervisors Tuesday.
“The teams I sent out did have limited testing abilities, so we are now planning to go to those specific sites and do more in-depth testing…and the cellular vendors will also be monitoring that next round of testing to see if they can apply instant fixes to alleviate those problems,” Wisely said.
Additionally, Wisely said Pima County's IT Department is expected to conduct its own independent review and testing in all 129 vote center locations.
In the event of printer or technology failure on Election Day, Hargrove said last month that each vote center would have a certain percentage of precinct-specific paper ballots and provisional ballots on-hand that could be issued to voters as a back-up.
“Because we are accustomed to operating in the old way, even though it was a precinct-based system, we can revert back to that even in a vote center setting,” Hargrove said during the May 3 board meeting.
“It would not be as efficient. And it would not be as easy. But we could definitely revert back to that,” she said.
Waiving vaccines
In an effort to shore up another critical component of in-person, Election Day voting, supervisors voted Tuesday to waive the county’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for elections workers on Election Day – a group that would otherwise be required to be vaccinated under the county’s policies governing new hires and those interacting with “vulnerable populations.”
In a June 7 memo, County Administrator Jan Lesher said Pima County has a roster of roughly 3,000 elections workers and needs a minimum of 1,300 workers equally representing both parties to operate the vote centers, but that the current vaccination status of elections workers, as well as what the COVID-19 case rates in the community will be during the election, are unknown.
Elections workers will not be allowed to work, however, if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms within 48 hours of their scheduled start time. Mask-wearing and social distancing in vote center locations will also be recommended for workers but not required, according to the memo.
Learn more
To learn more about vote centers, or to view a list of all early voting and vote center locations, visit pima.gov/votecenters. To check or update your voter registration, or learn more about voting by mail, visit recorder.pima.gov.