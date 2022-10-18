What they make

What did the highest-paid Town of Sahuarita employees make in fiscal year 2022, and what are they making in FY2023, which began July 1? Here are the numbers for the Top 20, including benefits. Notes explaining compensation are at the end of the list.
Former Town Manager Kelly Udall technically took home the most during FY22 because of a severance package and other payouts after he left July 1, 2021. His total compensation was $192,591. We did not include him in the Top 20 for this list.
1. Shane Dille
Title: Town Manager
2022 salary: Hired at $189,000 annually; start date: Feb. 14, 2022
Other '22 benefits: $1,800 (Car allowance)
$8,600 (One-time relocation pay)
2023 salary: $189,000
Other benefits: $4,800 (Car allowance)
2. A.C. Marriotti
Title: Finance Director
2022 salary: $151,717
Other benefits: $5,913.97 (Vacation payout)
$300 (Cell phone allowance)
$117.11 (Retro pay)
$2,283.61 (Lump sum pay)
$5,385.51 (Vehicle usage)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $165,717
2023 salary: $155,293
Other benefits: $300 (Cell phone allowance)
3. John Noland
Title: Police Chief
2022 salary: $154,618
Other benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$482.79 (Premium pay)
$259.89 (Retro pay)
$2,283.61 (Lump sum pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $158,844
2023 salary: $157,851
Other benefits: $300 (Uniform allowance)
$1,141.14 (Premium pay flat amount)
4. Oscar Fruge
Title: Police officer
2022 salary: $108,584 ($44,265.39 regular shifts and $64,318.18 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $24,122.45 (Overtime premium)
$1,299.94 (Holiday worked)
$1,847.58 (Holiday worked with shift differential
$3,688.55 (Vacation payout)
$3,197.30 (Holiday leave)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay)
$999.96 (Language)
$730.74 (Corporal special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,701.98 (Premium pay percentage of hourly rate)
$1,815.98 (Corporal special assignment)
$403.83 (Field training officer)
$725.79 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $152,413.78
2023 salary: $67,371.20
Other benefits: $1 per hour (On call time)
$1,499.94 (Field training officer)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$1.62 (Premium pay percentage of hourly rate)
$1.62 (Corporal special assignment)
5. Aaron Medina
Title: Police Sergeant
2022 salary: $98,528
Other benefits: $9,687.21 (Hourly with shift differential)
$18,973.10 (Overtime premium)
$2,775.15 (Holiday worked)
$591.73 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$3,060.60 (Vacation)
$3,738.00 (Holiday leave)
$1,000 (Fuel allowance)
$108.50 (On call time)
$307.68 (Special assignment pay)
$384.60 (Corporal special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,494.14 (Premium pay percentage of hourly rate)
$96.15 (Acting pay)
$403.83 (Field training officer)
$716.58 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $144,065
2023 salary: $81,681.60
Other benefits: $2,000 (Fuel allowance)
$1 per hour (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$1.96 (Premium pay percentage of hourly rate)
$1,499.94 (Field training officer)
6. Kaleb Allred
Title: Police Commander
2022 salary: $127,530
Other benefits: $2,409.42 (Vacation payout)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,769.36 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$467.74 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $135,376
2023 salary: $130,915
Other benefits: $999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$3.15 (Premium pay percentage of hourly)
7. Beth Abramovitz
Title: Public Works Director
2022 salary: $126,415
Other benefits: $300 (Cell phone allowance)
$3,087 (Acting pay)
$305.15 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $130,106.87
2023 salary: $138,424
Other benefits: $300 (Cell phone allowance)
8. Maria Avilez
Title: Town Magistrate
2022 salary: $121,057
Other benefits: $2,777.30 (Vacation payout)
$470.57 (Holiday leave)
$300 (Cell phone allowance)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $124,605
2023 salary: $122,346
Other benefits: $300 (Cell phone allowance)
9. Matthew Dixon
Title: Police officer
2022 salary: $91,817.42 ($25,878.29 regular shifts and $65,939.13 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $14,117.29 (Overtime premium)
$1,125.90 (Holiday worked)
$2,058.77 (Holiday worked plus shift differential)
$2,350.80 (Vacation)
$42.04 (Comp time used)
$320.40 (Sick)
$3,285.00 (Holiday leave)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay 2)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,095.19 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$1,003.12 (Traffic officer DUI)
$403.83 (Drug recognition expert)
$403.83 (Phlebotomist)
$916.53 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $123,332
2023 salary: $72,259
Other benefits: $1 per hour (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$1.74 (Premium % of hourly)
$1.74 (Traffic officer DUI)
$1,499.94 (Drugs recognition expert)
$1,499.94 (Phlebotomist)
10. Jessica Silva
Title: Human Resources Director
2022 salary: $120,342
Other benefits: $2,369.91 (Vacation payout)
$184.05 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $122,896
2023 salary: $123,240
11. Victor Gonzalez
Title: Economic Development Director
2022 salary: $119,553
Other benefits: $300 (Cell phone allowance)
$182.85 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $120,035
2023 salary: $122,429
Other benefits: $300 (cell phone allowance)
12. Juan Zamora
Title: Police lieutenant
2022 salary: $110,182
Other benefits: $2,183.60 (Vacation payout)
$2,192.22 (Special assignment pay)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,401.96 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$403.83 (Public information officer)
$434.35 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $119,998
2023 salary: $113,547
Other benefits: $1 per hour (On call time)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2.73 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$1,499.94 (Public information officer)
13. Jesus Villanueva
Title: Police officer
2022 salary: $79,541.12 ($38,336.70 regular shifts and $41,204.42 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $9,624.87 (Overtime premium)
$1,484.71 (Holiday worked)
$1,273.65 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$4,272.19 (Vacation)
$35.21 (Comp time used)
$3,526.89 (Sick)
$969.80 (Bereavement pay)
$6,800 (Other paid leave)
$3,763.10 (Holiday pay)
$1,000 (Fuel allowance)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay 2)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$10 (Dental opt-out)
$1,476.73 (Premium pay %)
$403.83 (Drug recognition expert)
$403.83 (Phlebotomist)
$657.90 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $118,636.05
2023 salary: $73,237
Other benefits: $1,499.94 (Drug recognition expert)
$1,499.94 (Phlebotomist)
$2,000 (Fuel allowance)
$1 per hour (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$120 (Dental opt out)
$1.76 (Premium pay % of hourly).
14. James Velasquez
Title: Police detective
2022 salary: $84,168 ($77,562.28 regular shifts and $6,605.84 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $12,332.62 (Overtime premium)
$727.46 (Holiday worked)
$274.41 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$3,602.70 (Vacation)
$953.10 (Sick)
$3,258 (Holiday pay)
$2,855.50 (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,178.51 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$1,826.85 (Acting pay)
$1,828.98 (Detective special assignment)
$597.15 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $115,803
2023 salary: $71,697
Other benefits: $1 per hour (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$1.72 (Detective special assignment)
$1.72 (Premium pay % hourly)
15. Carlos Navarrete
Title: Detective Sergeant
2022 salary: $86,121.83 ($79,214.79 regular shifts and $6,907.04 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $5,046.30 (Overtime premium)
$132.25 (Holiday pay)
$7,426.58 (Vacation)
$4,092.22 (Sick)
$4,354 (Holiday leave)
$1,096.11 (Special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,226.08 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$1,652.98 (Detective special assignment)
$403.83 (Public information officer)
$480.13 (Retro pay)
$1,333.18 (Lump sum pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $115,565
2023 salary: $94,494
Other benefits: $1 (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2.27 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$2.27 (Detective special assignment)
$1,499.94 (Public information officer)
16. Douglas Higgins
Title: Police Sergeant
2022 salary: $85,415.18 ($62,086.12 regular shifts and $23,329.06 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $8,894.77 (Overtime premium)
$3,244.74 (Holiday worked)
$1,505.91 (Holiday shift differential)
$3,192.80 (Vacation)
$3,724.49 (Comp pay)
$611.20 (Sick)
$3,231.40 (Holiday leave)
$1,000 (Fuel allowance)
$115.38 (Special assignment pay)
$76.92 (Corporal special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$120 (Dental opt-out)
$2,130.14 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$509.44 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $114,972
2023 salary: $79,456
Other benefits: $2,000 (Fuel allowance)
$1 per hour (On call time)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$120 (Dental opt out)
$1.91 (Premium pay % of hourly)
17. Michael Falquez
Title: Police Lieutenant
2022 salary: $109,084.89
Other benefits: $1,096.11 (Special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,378.64 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$403.83 (Public information officer)
$432.24 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $114,595
2023 salary: $112,444
Other benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2.70 (Premium pay %)
$1,499.94 (Public information officer)
18. Heidi Lasham
Title: Assistant Town Engineer
2022 salary: $113,982
Other benefits: $174.33 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $114,157
2023 salary: $116,730
19. Jaime Oviedo
Title: Police Sergeant
2022 salary: $85,598.33 ($27,318.38 regular shifts and $58,279.95 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $5,315.17 (Overtime premium)
$860.89 (Holiday worked)
$2,891.35 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$6,530.70 (Vacation)
$818.60 (Comp time used)
$791.60 (Sick)
$4,039 (Holiday pay)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,092.86 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$407.58 (Retro pay)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $111,546
2023 salary: $87,942
Other benefits: $1 per hour (On call time)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2.11 (Premium pay % of hourly)
20. Scott Nied
Title: Police lieutenant
2022 salary: $101,034 ($92,629.18 salary, $4,165.56 in regular shifts and $4,239.64 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential)
Other benefits: $1,498.32 (Overtime premium)
$223.98 (Holiday worked)
$459.96 (Holiday worked with shift differential)
$1,988.34 (Vacation payout)
$373.30 (Holiday leave)
$692.28 (Special assignment pay)
$1,200.00 (Uniform allowance)
$2,187.13 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$403.83 (Public information officer)
$414.82 (ASRS retro pay; retirement system correction/refund)
TOTAL COMPENSATION: $110,476.34
2023 salary: $103,376
Other benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2.49 (Premium pay % of hourly)
$1,499.94 (Public information officer)
Notes on compensation
•Language pay ($38.46 biweekly) is for officers who have a proficiency in a foreign language and use it on the job. Officers who receive second language compensation are speaking Spanish or using American Sign Language.
•Premium pay cannot exceed a wage threshold so the flat amount is used at times rather than the 5% to ensure the eligible wage limit is not exceeded.
•The town will buy back up to 40 hours of accrued vacation time in some circumstances. Generally, this occurs when an employee accrues a balance near the 240-hour cap and wants to take vacation but cannot or is otherwise not allowed.
•Employees are paid time-and-a-half for working a holiday. There are 10 paid holidays per year.
•Shift-differential pay is $1 more per hour than base pay. This is paid for hours worked from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and is only for hourly police officers.
•The police officer premium pay is a 5% stipend funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and approved by the Town Council in January to all sworn officers.
•Overtime is paid at time-and-a-half or 150 percent of the applicable pay.
•Per an agreement with the Police Officers' Association, the town pays an applicable employee for up to two assignments, which could be work as a phlebotomist or field training officer. There are two payroll codes for tracking purposes because officers can have two assignments.
•In fiscal 2022, the top 20 employees were compensated $2,602,142.25.
•Pay for hourly (non-salaried) workers is for actual time worked. Sick, vacation, etc., time is in a separate line.
•Vehicle usage is related to take-home/personal use of town vehicles and Car Allowance is a monthly car allowance paid to the Town Manager.
•Lump sum payouts occur when: An employee terminates and receives eligible accrued and earned leave time; vacation leave buy-back; an employee is promoted from an hourly position to a salaries one; and severance pay for certain contract employees.
•2023 salaries were calculated by taking an employee’s pay rate and multiplying that by 40 (hours per week) and then 52 (weeks in a year). Items such as retro pay, vacation and shift differentials are not reflected for 2023 because they are dependent on the year itself. Some of the top 20 employees’ total compensation for the year will be higher when benefits are included.