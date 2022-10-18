 Skip to main content
What they make

Top 20 wage earners in the Town of Sahuarita

What did the highest-paid Town of Sahuarita employees make in fiscal year 2022, and what are they making in FY2023, which began July 1? Here are the numbers for the Top 20, including benefits. Notes explaining compensation are at the end of the list. 

Former Town Manager Kelly Udall technically took home the most during FY22  because of a severance package and other payouts after he left July 1, 2021. His total compensation was $192,591. We did not include him in the Top 20 for this list. 

Shane Dille

Shane Dille
AC_MARRIOTTI.jpeg

A.C. Marriotti
Chief John Noland

John Noland


Jamie Verwys 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

