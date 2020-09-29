WHAT THEY MAKE: Top 20 wage earners in Town of Sahuarita

What did the highest-paid Town of Sahuarita employees make in 2019, and what are they making in 2020? Here are the numbers for the top 20, including benefits.
Notes on compensation
•Language pay is for officers who have a proficiency in a foreign language and use it on the job. They are paid $38.46 biweekly. Officers who receive second language compensation are speaking Spanish or using American Sign Language.
•The town will buy back up to 40 hours of accrued vacation time in some circumstances. Generally, this occurs when an employee accrues a balance near the 240-hour cap and wants to take vacation but cannot or is otherwise not allowed.
•Employees are paid time-and-a-half for working on a holiday.
•Employees have 10 paid holidays per year.
•Shift-differential pay is $1 more per hour than base pay. This is paid for hours worked from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and is only given to police officers. Salaried police department employees do not qualify for shift differential.
•Overtime is paid at time-and-a-half or 150 percent of the applicable pay. Much of the town’s overtime is reimbursed through grants, most notably the federal Operation Stonegarden program.
•Per an agreement with the Police Officers' Association, the town pays an applicable employee for up to two assignments, which could be work as a phlebotomist or field training officer. There are two payroll codes for tracking purposes because officers can have two assignments.
•The top 20 employees were compensated $2,471,105.08 in 2019. In 2018, the top 20 employees were compensated just over $2.4 million.
•Pay for hourly (non-salaried) workers is for actual time worked. Sick, vacation, etc., time is in a separate line.
•The 2020 salaries were calculated by taking an employee’s pay rate and multiplying that by 40 (hours per week) and then by 52 (weeks in a year). Items such as retro pay, vacation and shift differentials are not reflected for 2020 because they are dependent on the year itself. Some of the top 20 employees’ total compensations for the year will be higher when benefits are included.
•The Town Council typically approves an allowance for merit increases each year. In 2020, the budget provided for merits of up to 4 percent. Actual raises are based on an employee's evaluation.
1. Kelly Udall
Title: Town Manager
2019 salary: $189,910.71
Other benefits: $9,495.55 (Town's contribution toward 457 retirement plan)
Total compensation: $199,406.26
2020 salary: $193,961.87
2020 benefits: $9,698 (Town’s contribution toward 457 retirement plan)
2. Daniel Hochuli
Title: Town Attorney
2019 salary: $183,611.99
Other benefits: $11,016.63 (Town's contribution toward 457 retirement plan)
$172.62 (Retro pay)
Total compensation: $194,801.24
2020 salary: $187,687.97
2020 benefits: $11,261.38 (Town’s contribution toward 457 retirement plan)
3. John Noland
Title: Police Chief
2019 salary: $151,910.19
Other benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
Total compensation: $153,110.19
2020 salary: $152,241.02
2020 benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
4. A.C. Marriotti
Title: Finance director
2019 salary: $151,575.59
Other benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
Total compensation: $151,875.59
2020 salary: $152,241.02
2020 benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
5. Sarah More
Title: Planning and building director
2019 salary: $140,449.52
Other benefits: $0
Total compensation: $140,449.52
2020 salary: $140,755.89
6. Maria Avilez
Title: Town Magistrate
2019 salary: $116,383.08
Other benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
Total compensation: $116,683.08
2020 salary: $117,598
2020 benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
7. Kaleb Allred
Title: Police commander
2019 salary: $113,672.21
Other benefits: $166.57 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$999.96 (Language)
Total compensation: $116,038.74
2020 rate: $114,754.85
2020 benefits: $999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
8. Teri Bankhead
Title: Assistant Town Manager
2019 salary: $115,880.57
Other benefits: $0
Total compensation: $115,880.57
2020 salary: $118,829.98
9. Victor Gonzalez
Title: Economic Development Director
2019 salary: $111,758.75
Other benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
Total compensation: $112,058.75
2020 salary: $114,245.87
2020 benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
10. Eduard Lopez
Title: Police commander
2019 salary: $110,088.14
Other benefits: $168.46 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
Total compensation: $111,456.60
2020 salary: $114,754.85
2020 benefits: $1,200 (Uniform allowance)
11. Nanette Smejkal
Title: Park and recreation director
2019 salary: $111,180.75
Other benefits: $0
Total compensation: $111,180.75
2020 salary: $113,654.94
12. Jessica Silva
Title: Deputy town attorney
2019 salary: $110,058.34
Other benefits: $262.78 (Retro pay)
Total compensation: $110,321.12
2020 salary: $112,862.05
13. Beth Abramovitz
Title: Public works director/town engineer
2019 salary: $109,057.63
Other benefits: $100 (Cellular stipend)
Total compensation: $109,157.63
2020 salary: $111,322.64
2020 benefits: $300 (Cellular stipend)
14. Jesus Villanueva
Title: Police sergeant
2019 pay: $82,444.77 ($31,690 regular shifts and $50,754.77 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $600.33 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$653.82 (Corporal special assignment pay)
$999.96 (Special assignment pay)
$999.96 (Special assignment pay 2)
$3,007.80 (Holiday pay)
$177.24 (Comp time used)
$1,471.20 (Vacation)
$3,320.38 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$1,120.36 (Holiday worked)
$11,411.24 (Overtime premium)
Total compensation: $107,407.06
2020 pay: $75,316.80
2020 benefits: $1 for every hour of on-call time
$1,499.94 (Special assignment pay)
$1,499.94 (Special assignment pay 2)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
15. Carlos Navarrete
Title: Police sergeant
2019 pay: $85,531.1 ($79,279.14 regular shifts and $6,251.96 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $65.25 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$999.96 (Special assignment pay)
$4,092.90 (Holiday pay)
$7,895.04 (Vacation)
$126.36 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$588.15 (Holiday worked)
$5,323.80 (Overtime premium)
Total compensation: $105,822.56
2020 pay: $88,878.04
2020 benefit: $1 for every hour of on call time
$1,473.94 (Special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
16. Michelle Malott
Title: Human Resources Director
2019 salary: $104,879.01
Other benefits: $0
Total compensation: $104,879.01
2020 salary: $107,212.77
17. Aaron Medina
Title: Police officer
2019 pay: $76,330.16 ($69,666.12 regular shifts and $6,664.04 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $2,499.90 (Acting pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,952 (On call time)
$3,142.10 (Holiday pay)
$5,401.34 (Vacation)
$415.70 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$1,680.52 (Holiday worked)
$10,069.90 (Overtime premium)
Total compensation: $103,691.62
2020 pay: $67,017.06
2020 benefits: $1 for every hour of on call time
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$2,499.90 (Acting pay)
18. Heidi Lasham
Title: Assistant Town Engineer
2019 salary: $102,608
Other benefits: $0
Total compensation: $102,608
2020 salary: $108,922.94
19. Scott Nied
Title: Police sergeant
2019 pay: $79,453.50 ($34,961.57 regular shifts and $44,491.93 for hours worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with shift differential included)
Other benefits: $118.85 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$999.96 (Special assignment pay)
$3,518.90 (Holiday pay)
$1,136.96 (Sick)
$4,140.41 (Vacation)
$3,342.49 (Holiday worked shift differential)
$1,290.44 (Holiday worked)
$7,098.63 (Overtime premium)
Total compensation: $102,300.14
2020 pay: $75,379.02
2020 benefits: $1 for every hour of on call time
$1,499.94 (Special assignment pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
20. Juan Zamora
Title: Police lieutenant
2019 salary: $96,461.11
Other benefits: $434.18 (Retro pay)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)
$999.96 (Language)
$999.96 (Special assignment pay)
$1,881.44 (Vacation)
Total compensation: $101,976.65
2020 salary: $99,791.33
2020 benefits: $1,499.94 (Special assignment pay)
$999.96 (Language)
$1,200 (Uniform allowance)