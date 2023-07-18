A reader asked a question last week that sent us on a journey to learn more. Her note read, in part: “We go to Madera Canyon often and have wondered what this pyramid is doing in the middle of nowhere… I thought one of your readers might know something about it.”
The pyramid is a natural rock formation called Huerfano Butte, or Orphan Butte in English, since it stands alone. It’s on state land and there is no public access without permission. It has U.S. flag planted near the top. The butte is near Santa Rita and Helvetia roads, not far from a mine (the white mark at the north end of the Santa Ritas). It’s at an elevation just under 4,000 feet on the Santa Rita Experimental Range.
This is from Wikipedia: In 1965, Huerfano Butte gained public notoriety when a young girl discovered an extensive prehistoric jewelry cache while on a picnic with her family. While exploring cracks and crevices on the butte, the young girl discovered a small pottery jar filled with about 1,500 turquoise and glycimeris shell beads and pendants. The pottery jar and lid containing the jewelry were turned over to the Arizona State Museum upon discovery, and were dated to approximately 1100. The pottery was identified as Gila plainware from the Rincon phase.
Our thanks to Lynne Carr, Karen Walenga, Sue Poirier, Midge Lemay, Ed Freedman and others who helped out with this.
