 Ed Freedman

A reader asked a question last week that sent us on a journey to learn more. Her note read, in part: “We go to Madera Canyon often and have wondered what this pyramid is doing in the middle of nowhere… I thought one of your readers might know something about it.”

The pyramid is a natural rock formation called Huerfano Butte, or Orphan Butte in English, since it stands alone. It’s on state land and there is no public access without permission. It has U.S. flag planted near the top. The butte is near Santa Rita and Helvetia roads, not far from a mine (the white mark at the north end of the Santa Ritas). It’s at an elevation just under 4,000 feet on the Santa Rita Experimental Range.



