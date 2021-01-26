Journey 2021

Check out Journey 2021, our year-end wrap-up. In home-delivered copies of the Green Valley News or available free at our office at Green Valley Village, Suite 24.
Mary Fisher.jpg

Global distribution of COVID vaccine moves swiftly

Mary Fisher

Denise turner.JPG

The old normal way of life is back

Denise Turner

Curt Keim.JPG

Sahuarita Food Bank opens new facility

Curt Keim

Nan Lux.JPG

People are working to get along better and are compromising politically

Nan Lux

Diane Diamond.JPG

SUSD connects all students for remote learning

Diane Diamond

Rick Irvin.jpeg

With COVID under control, local business sales are back

Rick Irvin

Walt Obremski.JPG

Successful COVID vaccine brings life back to normal

Walter Obremski

Regina Ford.jpg

Locals donate generously to area non-profits impacted by the pandemic.

Regina Ford

Chuck Parsons.JPG

Playhouses in the Tucson area reopen for public enjoyment.

Chuck Parsons

Join the online forum

Tags