Under pressure from a record drought in the Southwest, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has declared the first-ever Tier 1 shortage for Colorado River operations in 2022, which will result in an 18 percent decrease in Arizona’s total Colorado River supply next year, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
Though the most severe reductions in the state will be borne by central Arizona farmers and ranchers who get their water from the Central Arizona Project, the new restrictions gave Green Valley resident Sandi Richey pause – how much did she know about Green Valley’s water supply?
Having previously served as director of the Green Valley Council, Richey faced questions about the area’s water supply from residents all the time.
“About every four years, you get turnover and a lot of new people, and some of the same questions about water and water supply start to come up,” she said.
Now chair of the GVC Environmental Committee, Richey decided to take action to find some answers, transforming her original query into a community-wide speaker series with several water management experts that kicks-off this month.
The first of the four-part water forum will take an overall view of Arizona’s water sources, with guest speaker Dr. Sharon Megdal, director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center (WRRC). From 2009 through 2020, Megdal represented Pima County residents on the elected Board of Directors for the Central Arizona Project (CAP). Her current research focuses on water policy and management, on both local and international scales.
October’s forum will feature representatives from each of Green Valley’s three main water companies – Community Water Company of Green Valley, Farmers Water Company, and Green Valley Water District (formerly Green Valley Water Company).
In November, the water series will focus on the CAP and local users, with guest speakers Tim Campbell of the Farmers Investment Co. (FICO) and Marie Pearthree, who serves on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District’s (CAWCD) Board of Directors.
Richey hopes to round-out the water forum with a final meeting in January, covering wastewater in Green Valley, but exact speakers and meeting location are still being determined.
She hopes the forums inspire discussion and empower Green Valley residents to be more mindful of where their water comes from, and how they use it.
Those interested in attending any or all of the water forums are asked to reserve a spot in advance by emailing info@gvcouncil.org or calling 520-648-1936.