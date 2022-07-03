As the doors closed Thursday at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, other doors opened — to the many possibilities for the huge building on the ends of the community. Take a vote in Green Valley and you'll likely find most people want it to remain a hospital. Here's what other communities have seen across the country when their hospitals closed.
Other details: Part of the hospital building has been sectioned off and turned into a clinic providing primary care and behavioral health. According to the clinic, the hope is that an operator will buy the building and reopen as a full hospital.
Other details: The hospital had a brief run in film when its building and property were used for shoots including “L.A. Confidential” and “Outbreak” before being bought and turned into a low-income apartment complex for senior living.
Cochise Regional Hospital
Where: Douglas, Arizona
Date closed: July 2015
What is it now: Unoccupied
Other details: Cochise Regional Hospital (formerly Southeast Arizona Medical Center) closed because of financial problems. According to a Request for Proposal for Douglas, there was a “failure to correct several deficiencies to Cochise Regional Hospital conditions of participation," which caused cuts in Medicare funding. The building was sold two years later and remains unoccupied. A website is still up, but phone lines have been disconnected.
