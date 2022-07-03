Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital Before Closure
Christian Alexander Alvarado Green Valley News

As the doors closed Thursday at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, other doors opened — to the many possibilities for the huge building on the ends of the community. Take a vote in Green Valley and you'll likely find most people want it to remain a hospital. Here's what other communities have seen across the country when their hospitals closed. 

Florence Community Health Center

Florence Community Health Center

Where: Florence, Arizona

Date closed: June 2012

What is it now: Horizon Health and Wellness Florence Clinic

Other details: Part of the hospital building has been sectioned off and turned into a clinic providing primary care and behavioral health. According to the clinic, the hope is that an operator will buy the building and reopen as a full hospital.

Fort Yuma PHS Regional Hospital

Fort Yuma PHS Regional Hospital

Where: Winterhaven, California

Date closed: June 2007

What is it now: Fort Yuma Health Center

Other details: The physical address is in Winterhaven, California, but the mailing address is in Yuma. You'll have to cross into California to visit.

Hualapai Mountain Campus

Hualapai Mountain Medical Center

Where: Kingman, Arizona

Date closed: September 2011

What is it now: KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus

Other details: Hualapai Mountain Medical Center’s assets were sold by the now-defunct MedCath Corp. to Kingman Regional Medical Center and was converted into a campus with specialized services.

Columbia Hospital for Women

Columbia Hospital for Women

Where: Washington, D.C.

Date closed: June 2002

What is it now: The Columbia Residences

Other details: In 2006, the former hospital was transformed into a 225-unit luxury condo complex with a Trader Joe’s and other retail space. 

Linda Vista

 

Linda Vista Community Hospital

Where: Los Angeles

Date closed: 1991

What is it now: Hollenbeck Terrace 

Other details: The hospital had a brief run in film when its building and property were used for shoots including “L.A. Confidential” and “Outbreak” before being bought and turned into a low-income apartment complex for senior living.

Cochise Regional Hospital

Cochise Regional Hospital

Where: Douglas, Arizona

Date closed: July 2015

What is it now: Unoccupied

Other details: Cochise Regional Hospital (formerly Southeast Arizona Medical Center) closed because of financial problems. According to a Request for Proposal for Douglas, there was a “failure to correct several deficiencies to Cochise Regional Hospital conditions of participation," which caused cuts in Medicare funding. The building was sold two years later and remains unoccupied. A website is still up, but phone lines have been disconnected.



