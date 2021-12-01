One key to unlocking what’s happening inside the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient could be hiding in the grocery store.
That’s according to a new study by University of Arizona psychologists who looked at how the brain remembers spatial environments, especially those that are similar – such as two grocery stores from the same supermarket chain.
Dr. Arne Ekstrom, senior study author and professor of psychology at the UA Human Spatial Cognition Laboratory, helped direct the study, which led participants through virtual stores in three virtual cities.
Each of the stores and cities shared similarities and had some differences. Participants were then tested on their knowledge of the virtual layouts.
“We were interested in studying this phenomenon where you go into two different stores, and they’re in two different parts of town, but they have similar layout – some things are the same, some things are different,” Ekstrom said.
“This is an instance where we think the brain is particularly challenged, and where people are likely to become more confused. We wanted to understand how the brain avoids confusion – or doesn’t – in one place versus the other. How do you know you’re in one store versus another, similar store?”
While confusing two stores isn’t particularly catastrophic – you could just ask an employee to point you in the right direction – outside of the store, the stakes are higher, Ekstrom said.
“With extreme cases of Alzheimer's disease, for example, people can get completely disoriented. They can turn the wrong way, seeing something they think they recognize, and can really end up having no idea where they are, so there’s some degree of failure of differentiating different spaces that happens, and that’s why we’re interested in these basic mechanisms,” Ekstrom said.
“If we can make sense of those, then maybe we can understand what goes wrong.”
What they found
After studying the brain activity of research participants using fMRI, Ekstrom and his colleagues noticed something surprising about the patterns of neural activity in the hippocampus, a region of the brain associated with memory.
“What we found was the similar stuff within stores, like the food section being the same in two different stores, those things were treated as more different than what would be predicted for even completely different stores, like a WalMart versus a Target.”
“That suggests that one of the things a healthy brain does to keep similar things separate that could cause confusion is it actually makes them more different than even two different things, and that was surprising,” he said.
“The more different the patterns of neural activity were, the better people tended to remember each place.”
Ekstrom and his researchers hypothesize that this technique, called “repulsion,” is tied to synaptic plasticity, which is the ability of the brain to change and learn new things.
But some research has shown that older brains show reduced plasticity – not only is it harder for an older adult brain to learn new things, but the ability for the neurons themselves to change is also reduced.
Now, Ekstrom said his lab plans to look at “repulsion” – the mechanism whereby similar things are made even more different – presents itself in older adults, and what it might look like in those with signs of mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s.
“We think the groups of neurons in the hippocampus that are active in young adults when exploring a new place, overall don’t share a lot of overlap for older adults,” Ekstrom said.
“The potential for disorientation, we think, would be higher because this mechanism would not be preserved or as prominent, so we’re looking into that,” he said.
The only problem Ekstrom has now, however, is getting those older adults into the lab.
Recruitment struggles
For most of 2020, Ekstrom said it was nearly impossible to get older test subjects into his psychology lab for testing, which put some of his research on hold.
While younger test subjects have started to trickle back in – mostly students eager to get paid for their time – Ekstrom said still, few older adults are willing to come in.
“There’s still a lot of reluctance, and I understand because it’s still a little scary. I think people see us as you might see a hospital, and that is not the case – we’re in an academic space, and we do a lot of things to deliberately reduce the risks, like wearing masks, and limiting the number of people in the lab at one time,” he said.
Plus, Ekstrom said participating in research studies not only advances scientific discovery, but can also be a great learning opportunity for test subjects themselves.
“Any adult that comes in, we run them through what we call a neuropsych battery, which are standardized tests that we use to determine brain health, and can be used to determine some of the risk factors for dementia,” Ekstrom said.
“It’s also good for older adults, in particular, to get out of the house. All of our studies involve them walking around, being active and learning new things about the way they think.”
Eventually, Ekstrom plans to build out his virtual reality space in the lab where researchers can create a virtual supermarket – and other virtual environments – to further study how older adults and those with mild cognitive impairment navigate and learn new spaces.
“The brain has always been the most fascinating thing to me, hands down. And in psychology, you just can’t avoid aging as a topic,” Ekstrom said.
“It’s something many labs at the UA are working on, trying to understand these sorts of things, and it’s something that really only happens with the support of colleagues, faculty and the community – they’re a huge part of making this field a strength at UA.”