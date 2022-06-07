Milo Rushford knows the value of hard work. It comes into play with baseball, which he will continue at New Mexico State University, and in academics.
Rushford, 18, was the Class of 2022 valedictorian at Walden Grove High School, graduating with a 4.66 GPA.
“It felt validating to be named valedictorian because it kind of reaffirmed all that work I’ve put in the last four years,” he said. “It made it feel like the hard work paid off.”
Rushford has not declared a major but he knows he wants to study conservation ecology.
“I've always been interested in the environment and I want to go into a field where I can help the environment and work with plants and animals,” he said.
Throughout high school, Rushford’s focus was baseball; he also played a couple years of soccer.
Many of his most cherished memories from school involve the team and his friends.
“My favorite memories were always of the baseball team, the bus rides home, things like that,” he said. “I’d say overall the best memories that stand out are with friends and different events at school.”
Rushford’s strategy for achieving success in sports and his grades came down to scheduling and focus.
“To balance everything you have to be really consistent and have your stuff scheduled out,” he said. “You can't skip a day. You have to be constantly getting things out of the way, getting tasks out of the way, scheduling time for larger projects, and being flexible with your schedule, asking coaches and teachers things that help you out.”
While he doesn’t have any specific inspirational figures he looks up to, family support means a lot to him.
“I definitely look up to my parents a lot and, of course, they helped make everything possible,” he said. “They helped me with a lot of different things and got me to the places I needed to be. They make sure other things I'm not focused on like making food and all that stuff are all done so I can focus on the things I’m working on.”
Along with family support, Rushford encouraged high schoolers to create friendships along the way.
“Just make friends and get to know everyone around you,” he said. “I think just getting involved in activities, picking something you're interested in — a sport or club — getting to know people in your classes.”
Now, he’s preparing for life after high school.
“I’m most looking forward to playing baseball then after that I want to get started with my studies in conservation ecology and start working to help defend the planet,” he said.
