A snow-covered Elephant Head stands out in the Santa Rita Mountains during a dusting in January 2021. According to the National Weather Service, higher elevations around the Tucson area could see snow again this week.
The National Weather Service is urging residents to drive with caution this weekend as an incoming weather system could bring rain, snow and hazardous conditions over the holiday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevations (above 7,500 feet) in the Tucson area from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
After a merry and bright holiday weekend that saw some highs in the mid-70s, winter weather is making its way to the Tucson area to close out the year.
A large storm system moving in from the northwest will bring an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy days and on-and-off rain chances through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
An initial round of valley rain and mountain snow is forecasted through Wednesday night, followed by a brief break in the rain, according to NWS, until a second system moves in that could bring more precipitation later into the weekend. NWS said this cool and occasionally wet weather pattern is expected to continue into next week.
Green Valley is expected to see around 0.3 to 0.4 inches of accumulated rainfall Wednesday, with possibly another half-inch around New Year's Eve, said Kevin Strongman, a meteorologist with NWS Tucson.
Some “lingering effects” between those two systems might bring light, scattered showers to the area, Strongman said, but snowfall will largely be confined to the higher elevations.
“Mostly, the snow will stay at about 7,000 feet or so, so most likely the top toward Mt. Wrightson could see something closer to six inches of snow,” he said.
“But it’s a pretty warm system. We’re seeing mostly upper-40s and 50s in the Green Valley area for Friday and Saturday, though it will drop a little lower Monday morning to about 35 degrees,” he said.
The areas that could see snow – expected at elevations 7,000 feet and above – could see accumulations between six and 10 inches, and even up to a foot of snow at the highest peaks.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect throughout the day Wednesday for mountainous areas north and east of Tucson – the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties, and the Catalina and Rincon Mountains, including the cities of Hannagan Meadow, Mount Graham, Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven.
NWS is urging travelers to slow down and plan for hazardous road conditions and strong wind gusts – up to 35 mph in some areas – which could impact morning and evening commutes. Strongman also said people should watch for ponding and increased streamflow in washes and proceed with caution.
For the latest updates on road conditions, call 511 or visit az511.com.
