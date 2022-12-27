After a merry and bright holiday weekend that saw some highs in the mid-70s, winter weather is making its way to the Tucson area to close out the year.

A large storm system moving in from the northwest will bring an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy days and on-and-off rain chances through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?