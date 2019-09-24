The monsoon doesn't technically end until Sept. 30, but the storms passing through Arizona this week aren't part of the season.
They are the result of a low pressure system and a moisture surge from the remnants of tropical storm Lorena, which made its way up from Mexico. And while this week started off wet with rain Monday evening and more on the way, it offered a break from the 100-plus degree days of summer. Though some communities got a scare in the form of tornadoes — or at least the potential.
National Weather Service meteorologist Maddy Powell said the low pressure system keeping the moisture in the area isn't typical of monsoon storms.
"Technically, this was the moisture surge from Lorena that dissipated over northern Mexico, but sent its moisture our way," Powell said. "So there's interaction between that and the low pressure system to our west which is what's triggering all this. Since we've got moisture to work with it's just kind of the perfect interaction."
While the storms rolling through the area may not be monsoon related, Powell said it's too early to rule out anymore monsoon activity before the season ends. The low pressure system and moisture from Lorena however, may linger through Thursday, bringing more rain with it.
"It's just the way it's set up, it's not how any other monsoon activity would set up," she said. "So, we're not actually calling this monsoonal related."
Rain hasn't been the only thing sweeping across Arizona. Tuesday morning, a tornado warning was issued over the Tohono O'odham reservation north of Sahuarita with radar observations identifying potential conditions for a formation, Powell said. There were no reports of any tornados forming on the reservation.
However, Monday night did see a tornado touch down in Willcox, southeast of Tucson. There were reports of downed electrical lines affecting service to 2,900 customers and overturned travel trailers. The American Red Cross mobilized volunteers Tuesday to assess damage and assist anyone in need.
Brianna Marquez's manufactured home was lifted into the air then slid off its foundation.
“They were all in the rooms and my son heard the window shaking and he went to go hold it," said Marquez, who wasn't home at the time. "My boyfriend was in the room and he called for him and they were both holding the window then my son tried to run and he fell. I guess it picked up the trailer, the window busted through. Everything broke, the window and the other window broke too. They all fell and they had cuts all over them. My son has a fractured hand and my boyfriend has stitches on his side.”
A tornado also touched down north of Phoenix on Monday but did no damage.
There is still the possibility for stronger to severe storms with hail Wednesday as well as more tornado warnings, Powell said.
"We've had some anomalous ones and it's definitely possible that that could be the case for a few storms (Wednesday), but right now the focus is more on just really efficient radars," she said.
While most people in Southern Arizona may think tornado warnings and touchdowns here are not normal, they are not impossible. However, the frequency over the last few days have been a bit more rare and they are usually weaker tornados and more spaced out, Powell said.
"We certainly don't see that very often," she said. "And just given that this pattern of really deep low pressure system sitting itself is not super common, especially for September, so we would definitely call those rare events."
Closer to Green Valley, the rain has brought some road closures. Tuesday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department closed several roads in and near Sahuarita and Green Valley. As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Weather Service reported 1.04 inches of rain for Green Valley in the previous 24 hours.