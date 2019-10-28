Charlene Westgate won a Small Business of the Year award from Pima County and is the second Green Valley business to take home the prize.
“I’m ecstatic,” Westgate said. “I have to pinch myself.”
The county’s Small Business Commission announced Westgate Garden Design won the award in the rural business category. Gasoline Alley, the other Green Valley business to earn the distinction, won the top prize in 2011.
Westgate, 64, started her business at 61 years old and said people can live their dream no matter their age.
Westgate’s home-based business specializes in rainwater harvesting and sustainable landscape designs. According to the commission, Westgate’s one-person operation had a 490 percent profit growth in a single year.
The lack of businesses in Green Valley that specialize in sustainable landscapes and rainwater harvesting became apparent when Westgate needed such services. Seeing a need was what drove her to start her business, she said.
Westgate and the urban award winner will receive $500, a plaque and be recognized by the Board of Supervisors during one of their November meetings.
Being recognized before the board has Westgate a little nervous, but more excited and honored, she said.