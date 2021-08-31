After a few years of hot, dry summers, this season’s record rainfall – already the third-wettest monsoon on record for the Tucson area – has meant an immense flourishing of desert life.
Blooming flowers, vibrant green foliage and, thanks to increased humidity and plentiful water, a massive amount of insects and arachnids have descended on the landscape.
And at the top of the list for many people concerned about the new neighbors, including University of Arizona public health entomologist Dr. Dawn Gouge, are mosquitoes.
“We’ve received a lot of calls just asking why there are so many this year, and it’s simply because of the rain,” Gouge said.
Several months of ongoing storms, with few dry stretches in between, have created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes who favor breeding in standing water, Gouge said.
Not only can mosquitoes interfere with outdoor work and recreation, they also pose a threat to human health and safety.
Some mosquito species in Southern Arizona carry diseases such as West Nile Virus, Dengue and Chikungunya, which can all be detrimental to humans.
Because of this, Gouge said it’s important people take precautions to limit contact with the pests.
After a rain, Gouge recommends walking around your home and tossing out or tipping over any water-holding containers, which will help keep mosquitoes from breeding in your yard.
For larger reservoirs that cannot be drained, Gouge says mosquito-eating fish, like the Gila Topminnow, can be introduced to keep numbers down. Pima County’s Vector Control Division can provide these fish, along with other mosquito control and surveillance tools, to help residents monitor and control the mosquito population in the county.
To keep mosquitoes outside of the home, the first line of defense is making sure all windows and doors are shut and have screens, says Gouge. But when tiny mosquitoes still manage to get in, a plug-in UV light that attracts and traps mosquitoes can be a good fix.
The surplus of wet, organic matter outside has also created a breeding ground for house flies, which can develop quickly and can be problematic, Gouge says, though the best defense for those, unfortunately, is just keep your fly swatter handy.
Not all bad
With swarms of new creatures, Gouge said the variety of life in the desert this season is a spectacle to watch, and it’s not all bad.
“There’s some pretty benign and wonderful creatures out there, we just don’t necessarily know what they are sometimes when we find them, and that brings out a lot of questions,” she said.
For example, noctuid moths or owlet moths – the indistinct gray moths that have appeared in large numbers this season – are flourishing on all the greenery in the desert and giving back to the ecosystem at the same time, as they’re are a great food source for many birds, bats and reptiles.
Hawk or sphinx moths, which have also been seen in high numbers this season, are important pollinators for desert plants, Gouge said, and many of their white-lined caterpillars can sometimes be seen in droves moving across roads.
Curious spectators can also keep their eyes peeled for praying mantises, scarab beetles, millipedes and male tarantulas that will be wandering the desert floor in search of a mate, Gouge said.
But the height of this insect activity won’t last forever, Gouge said.
As plants die off, it signals the end of the life cycle for the forgers who feed on them. Bug sightings will likely slow down when nighttime temperatures drop in late September and October, and many moths enter an inactive phase for the winter, either hiding away to stay warm or dying off.
As long as the rainy conditions continue, however, Gouge said we can expect to see some reliable bug activity for at least the next six weeks.