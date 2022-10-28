Charles Haney joined the Army in 2004 to provide a stable life for his wife, Leesa, and their four children.
He headed to boot camp at age 31 and was deployed to Iraq working to recover damaged vehicles.
A rocket attack blew him away from his vehicle and he sustained a back injury. But, it didn’t stop him and he continued to serve until 2009, when his back went out permanently.
Just as he and Leesa were preparing for life as empty-nesters with their adult children on their own, tragedy struck when Leesa’s sister died unexpectedly. The couple immediately became legal guardians to their niece and two nephews.
Now, the family is getting a chance for a new beginning in a new home in Rancho Sahuarita — mortgage-free.
The Haneys were selected as the recipient of the home through the Permanent Homes for Veterans program through Operation Homefront, an organization dedicated to building strong, stable and secure military families.
In a ceremony on Oct. 28, the family was surprised by home builders Meritage Homes, Operation Homefront, leadership from the town and Rancho Sahuarita, and others to receive their new keys.
“I look forward to becoming a part of the community and making new connections,” Charles said.
Charles has been involved with Operation Homefront for years as a volunteer and said when they learned about the program and a home in Arizona — where he’s originally from — they applied.
“You apply and then they send you emails and contact you and say you're in the final running and so that was exciting,” he said. “I guess the one part where they lied to us — and it was the best lie — they tell us it’s our final interview and they surprise you and say you were picked for the home.”
The home and everything inside was built for them free by Meritage Homes and they will provide needs for the home itself, including new appliances, for the 10 years.
Meritage CEO Phillippe Lord said their company values veterans and he's excited for the chance to give the Haneys a better future and deep roots.
Meritage began working with Operation Homefront in 2013 and has built 13 homes for them.
“When people buy a home, in our mind their lives change. Typically people don't move unless something has changed in their life and clearly with this family they are going through a lot of change,” he said. “This is about where they are going to spend their life and what their life is going to look like hopefully forever here in this home.”
The Haney home is one of three provided by Meritage Homes in the country this year, and the second in Sahuarita history.
Gracie Broll, vice president of transitional and permanent housing with Operation Homefront, explained that recipients of the homes go through a program for two years where they learn home ownership skills.
“What we look for is someone with a connection to the area and the ability to maintain the home if they are selected,” she said. “Even though it's mortgage-free that does not mean it’s cost-free, so we make sure they have employment or education plans, connections to family support or battle buddies.”
Leesa Haney said they are thankful to everyone who made this new home possible, complete with groceries and a wall of family portraits.
“It’s an opportunity to have a fresh start and give our younger children better opportunities at a future and a place for our entire family, our adult children and other family, to come gather and celebrate each other,” she said.
Their adult son Preston came from Phoenix and said he’s happy for his family.
“Being a military family, we moved a lot,” he said. “Being able to know that this is where they will be and one day my kids will be able to come see their grandparents here, it's great to think about.”
Leesa, reading a speech written by Charles, said the home has given them a new life.
“Thank you to everyone who played a part in making our dreams a reality," she read. "You all have no idea how happy you made us. May God richly bless each and every one of you.”