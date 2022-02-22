A new, interactive version of PimaRecovers.com – a one-stop site for public review of Pima County’s pandemic relief funding and spending – officially launched Tuesday.
The site originally launched in December but was recently upgraded to be more user-friendly and include more data visualizations, according to a memo from acting County Administrator Jan Lesher.
The website tracks award totals, grant usage, implementation and results of Pima County’s COVID-19 relief spending, which so far has included more than $290 million from both the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) and the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Award as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) of 2020.
The site also aggregates and categorizes funds by their use, including Public Health, Economic Recovery, Eviction Prevention and Utility Assistance and Infrastructure.
As requested by the Board of Supervisors, the site also features stories from the community that highlight how COVID-19 relief efforts and funding have benefited Pima County residents, and includes a link for people to submit their own stories about how relief funding has aided their business or organization.
Pima County plans to promote the site throughout the year on social media, and will update the data dashboard daily, Lesher said.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
