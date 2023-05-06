Tucson hit 100 degrees in April, but is it too much to hope for below-average temperatures for May?
Maybe not, but don't break out your coat.
The federal Climate Prediction Center said local temperatures this month will most likely fall below-normal. The average monthly high in May sits at about 92 degrees and the low is about 62 degrees.
National Weather Service meteorologist Carl Cerniglia in Tucson said the average this month will be routine and dry for the most part, which isn't unusual.
“It’s going to stay dry through at least the middle of next week," he said. "Then, maybe in the following weekend we will have a slight chance to see a little rain in the area. But even then, it’s not going to be significant.”
Cerniglia said the monsoon rains typically begin in early July, but last year arrived in the third week of June. Officially, the monsoon runs June 15 through September 30.
“This year, from the way things look, it’s leaning toward the chance of the monsoon starting a little late, just based on the weather patterns, and snowfall tends to hold back the start of the monsoon," he said.
Along with being dry, the pattern of gusty winds will likely continue.
“That will last pretty much all of next week, with varying degrees of gustiness,” he said.
Along with an outlook for May, the Climate Prediction Center also released its climate report for last month.
April 2023 was the 14th warmest and driest (tied) on record. It’s the third April in a row with no measurable rainfall at Tucson International Airport.
The report called the first quarter of 2023 the coolest since 2001, and April started off cooler than normal through the 10th. On April 5, the low was 32 degrees, the ninth-latest freeze date on record since 1895.
But the remainder of the month was warmer than normal. It was the seventh-earliest occurrence of the first 100-degree day, which happened April 30.
It’s also the first April on record where there was both a freezing low temperature and a triple-digit high.
The only other recorded months with a freezing low temperature and a triple-digit high were in October 1929 and October 2020.
Cerniglia said it shows just how much variety there has been in the weather this year.
“Basically, it’s a testament to the amount of variability of the weather systems not staying in a consistent pattern,” he said. “In April, that temperature bounced in a week's time from that record low of 32 degrees up to 99 degrees.”
“That variability continues through much of this month. So, as we have these weather systems come through the temperature will be normal, then this weekend it will be a little above normal, and the middle of next week it will go a little below normal.”