Green Valley and Sahuarita face heavy wind and rain along with the possibility of flash flooding Friday and Saturday, with storms beginning to ramp up Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Remnants of a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico are expected to move into the area, prompting the Tucson office of the NWS to issue a flash flood watch for Southeastern Arizona from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy rain and flash flooding are the main concerns through Sunday morning, with heavier rainfall most likely showing up Friday and Saturday.
According to the NWS, the Tucson area could see a Friday-through-Sunday rainfall total of at least an inch with a strong possibility of more depending on area. Locations just north of Tucson and in the mountains could see higher rainfall totals.
Severe thunderstorms in isolated areas are also possible, the NWS said.
The biggest concern is flash flooding, according to NWS, which held a media briefing Thursday morning. Recent rainfall has left soil saturated, and flash flooding could develop quickly. A high risk of flash flooding is also possible in areas with wildfire burn scars, including the Bighorn fire near Oracle north of Tucson. Heavy rain could also result in a heavy flow of main-stem rivers, including the Santa Cruz.
