Storm

A tree blocks a sidewalk in Sahuarita after a storm Tuesday evening. 

 Dru Sanchez Green Valley News

Green Valley and Sahuarita face heavy wind and rain along with the possibility of flash flooding Friday and Saturday, with storms beginning to ramp up Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Remnants of a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico are expected to move into the area, prompting the Tucson office of the NWS to issue a flash flood watch for Southeastern Arizona from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

