It's not your imagination. This summer has been a scorcher, and it might end up the hottest on record.
The National Weather Service in Tucson recorded this year's 80th day of 100 degrees or more Thursday. The record is 99 days, set in 1994. (Friday didn't reach 100.)
Weather Service records go back to 1895; the official recording site is Tucson International Airport.
Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Michael said even if we had no more 100-degree days this year, 2020 would still rank third-hottest on record.
However, the chances of not hitting 100 degrees or more for the rest of the year is unlikely. The average high temperature has been on the decline since July 5, but it doesn't mean there isn't still time for more triple-digit weather.
As for official records, the Weather Service forecasts triple-digits through Tuesday at the airport — the hottest on Monday at 107 degrees. Green Valley and Sahuarita are projected at 105 degrees Monday.
Whether this year will break the 1994 record or the second-highest of 93 triple-digit days set in 1989 isn't easy to predict.
Michael said the area is ahead of the pace in racking up new triple-digit days.
"The way this summer is going, it wouldn't shock me – we're certainly going to make a run at it," he said. "But it's really hard to say. It's going to be dependent on if we get a couple of tropical systems up here in the next couple of weeks as we get into September."
Even cloudy days without rain could lower temperatures, he said.
The Climate Prediction Center did project above-average temperatures this summer, but the extent was not as clear until around the end of July.
"It's always hard to tell with certainty just how bad the heat season is going be and especially the monsoon," Michael said. "We thought the monsoon would be a little more active this year, but it certainly hasn't been."
The monsoon season starts June 15 and is most active from the end of July through August.
Michael said it's still a matter of "wait and see" to tell whether this year's monsoon season ends up wetter than last year's dry summer.
"But we're well below average and, in many cases, for a lot of people it's been worse than last year," he said. "There's always those few spots that seem to get lucky and get hit like Tucson Estates and Drexel Heights."
Much of that rainfall came in one storm that delivered 3-4 inches in a single day.
"If you look at rainfall totals, it doesn't tell the story for those places," Michael said. "I think the better way to look at it is days with measurable rain. And if you look at it that way, we're well below average."