Monsoon cloud july 2022.jpeg (copy)

A monsoon cloud forms near Green Valley in July, 2022. 

 Steve Piepmeier

What will you remember about the weather from the past year?

If you're thinking about a rather dry spring, another hot summer and a relatively active monsoon, you’re right on track with the National Weather Service.

2022_Tucson AZ Weather Review.png

NWS Tucson's round-up of climate statistics for 2022.  


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?