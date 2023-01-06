What will you remember about the weather from the past year?
If you're thinking about a rather dry spring, another hot summer and a relatively active monsoon, you’re right on track with the National Weather Service.
What will you remember about the weather from the past year?
If you're thinking about a rather dry spring, another hot summer and a relatively active monsoon, you’re right on track with the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS yearly climate report, 2022 will go down in the record books as the ninth warmest year and the 13th driest year for the Tucson area since climate records began in 1895.
The average yearly temperature reached 71.3 ℉ (about 0.7℉ above normal), with an average high of around 85.3 ℉ and an average low of about 57.3 ℉, according to NWS.
The year also saw a total of 7.41 inches of rainfall at the Tucson International Airport, the official recording location for NWS, which came just a few inches shy of the normal yearly rainfall of about 10.61 inches.
Some other standouts from the past year’s weather include:
• 111℉: Yearly high, hit on June 16, 2022.
• 26 ℉: Yearly low temperature, hit on Feb. 3, 2022.
• April 26: The first 100 ℉ high of 2022, and the third earliest occurrence on record.
• 66: Number of days with highs over 100 ℉ in 2022 (a normal year sees about 68 days)
• 16: Number of daily record temperatures that were set or tied during 2022 (the least amount since 2008, when there were ten)
• 0: Number of daily rainfall records set at the official recording site. NWS calls this a “statistical oddity,” since there had been at least one daily rainfall record set every year since 1910.
Check out the full 2022 climate report, as well as detailed snapshots from each month and season, at weather.gov/twc/2022MonthlyClimateReports. Reports for Green Valley and Sahuarita won't necessarily match the Tucson numbers but they give an overall report for the area.
Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.