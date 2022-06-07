If Antoinette Frey was still doing what she was comfortable with, the village of Tubac would be down its biggest cheerleader and a

When an unexpected opportunity to act as interim executive director of the chamber of commerce came about late last year, she accepted the opportunity, knowing it would be a challenge.

Frey describes herself as a “support person,” someone who usually prefers to work her magic behind the scenes. With vivid green eyes and a quiet voice, she seems young to have kids who have graduated high school. A background in hospitality, the golfing world, and website design, however, have come in pretty handy in her new role. Working with Vermillion Promotions, which has hosted the Tubac Festival of Arts for several years now, Frey successfully helped the village navigate the 63rd event this spring, particularly impressive with just weeks to prepare. One vender sold $100,000 of art during the 5-day fest; others sold out completely.

Like many locals, Frey knows that after the venders pack up and the crowds dissipate comes an exodus to escape summer temps. It might be easy to assume that the town closes down until snowbirds return.

But Frey and the many business owners in and around Tubac know that myth that couldn’t be farther from truth.

MODERN(IZING) HISTORY

It was already more than 80 degrees by 9 a.m. on a recent Friday morning in Tubac. A handful of volunteers tended the eight gardens surrounding the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum, including Arizona State balladeer, Dolan Ellis, who stood under a tree covered in crocheted art and prayer flags and aimed a spray nozzle at potted plants.

“While we are a state park, we are not operated by state parks,” Shannon Stone, park director said. The whole kit-and-caboodle is run by up to 80 volunteers; she’s the sole employee. Stone, who worked as the education director for the DeGrazia Museum for 10 years before accepting her current position, effervesced narratives of Tubac that would keep even the least historically-inclined, captive. When she took over in 2017, she started utilizing social media more, and feels that effort really keeps the Presidio community connected. Tuning in to contemporary tourists, QR codes on several museum exhibits offer narrated stories of Tubac old-timers, and touch screen games and selfie stations connect folks to history.

And to make it easier for visitors to utilize the museum, walking trails, and gardens, the entrance fee translates to a daily pass.

Folks are free to wander through town and return as often as they wish during the day, and as temperature allows.

“People can come and go,” she said.

YES, WE’RE OPEN

If the park represents the site of Old Tubac, the main drag, Tubac Road, is an eclectic mix of what’s popped up in the last 40 years.

Frey navigated a golf cart on loan from the fire chief to Lisa Dixon’s studio, Viola Jo, and knocked on the front door. (Dixon wasn’t officially open yet). The walls were draped in colorful strands of beads; the back room chock-full of brightly colored yarn and wool felt. Recently, she started carrying painting supplies to cater to the Tubac School of Fine Art. She hosts a free beading class every Thursday, where she offers instruction gratis and folks can bring their own products or purchase supplies directly. A knitting and crochet group meets Wednesday afternoons, and Saturday watercolor classes run $45 for a three hour class.

Just up the street at Old Presidio Traders, Alma Lopez leaned across the jewelry counter, modeling an ornate ring made by Navajo couple Monroe and Lillie Ashley.

“It’s fun, selling jewelry, to be honest,” she said. Lopez is 4th generation Tubac, and when asked about the longevity of the trading post, which opened in 1982, she said being open seven days a week, year-round, seems to be the ticket. (Fun fact: The only electric vehicle charging station in town is also located near the post).

Green Valley residents Mike and Martha Kelly browsed in the souvenir wing of the shop.

“This is our destination when we get visitors from out of town,” Mike said.

Behind them, their friends from Florida looked over merchandise to bring home with them.

TOP-NOTCH SERVICE

“What we are in this community is all about art,” Lime Berry Gallery owner Melissa Carroll said. In her opinion, the so-called off season gives customers a premier shopping experience.

“[It] allows us to work with clients on a 1-to-1 basis,” she said, a statement other business owners echoed.

Next door to Carroll is Chamber President Gale Thomssen’s Cactus Wren Gallery.

“That’s our state bird,” she said, “but it’s also the bird that to me has the greatest personality.”

Her strategy for the summer months? “We do a lot of social media,” she said. “We have a newsletter.”

Thomssen has monthly artist demos, and she offers private basic jewelry-making classes.

The twin Cobalt Galleries — one for fine arts and one for contemporary art—employ several strategies to keep foot traffic. Gallery Manger Lucy Elliott mentioned private viewings, home visits, and appointment-only offerings that give clients a truly personalized approached to buying art. They also carry an impressive selection of Atlanta-based artist Houston Llew’s Spiritiles, she said, walking over to a wall striated in vitreous enamel works on copper lapped wood panels. Most of the roughly 9-inch by 6-inch panels run under $200, making them an affordable foray into art.

Elliott buzzed through the gallery.

“We have tons of new stuff coming in,” she said, adding that they just introduced two new artists, keeping the galleries fresh.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Pulling up in front of Tubac Old World Imports, Frey summarized the business as a “cornerstone” of Tubac. With high ceilings and textiles from around the world, business owner’s Paula and Lincoln Wilson’s motto is “Every home deserves a magic carpet.”

Lincoln, former Chamber president and a current board director, took over the family business 25 years ago after a career as a fine art teacher.

“We closed for six and a half months,” he said, when the pandemic started.

Otherwise, it’s been business as usual.

“All of our rugs go home on approval,” he said, making it low-risk for buyers: They can try the rug in its intended space before being saddled with it.

“We’ve shipped them to every state in the union,” he added.

Perhaps one reason for the success of his store is the symbolism woven into each carpet, a language of sorts that Lincoln is fluent in.

“I can wrap it all up in peace, prosperity, and protection,” he said.

Tumacookery, a play on the nearby town of Tumacacori (pronounced Tuma-cockery) stays open seven days a week year-round, like Old Presidio Trading.

“Probably 60-70% of our sales are to tourists,” owner Randy Wade said, adding that tea towels and other items that are easy packed in a suitcase are top sellers.

And it never hurts to be that store that has just about everything.

People often stop Wade to comment on the diversity in his store, which carries fine knives and table top, to toaster ovens and gourmet ingredients.

“We really have one of the best stocked kitchen stores around,” he added.

LOOKING AHEAD

The informal tour wound down at Tubac Deli and Coffee Company. As Frey sipped chilled apple juice, she reflected on next steps for the Chamber. Unless anyone else steps up, it seems likely she’ll be acting executive director for a while. While acting as the face of a group designed to bolster Tubac’s economic growth is never something she would have pursued on her own, she’s doing good work: The next Festival of Arts is lined up for 2023, plans for a Día de los Muertos celebration are underway and she’s eyeing up a revamp of the Chamber’s website.

But only if the felines allow.

Since Frey can work remotely, her cats sometimes have opinions about how she uses her time.

In a followup email, Frey wrote as a relative newbie to the Chamber, she’d asked Wade, a board director for the Chamber and member for 17 years, to speak on behalf of the group.

Yes, he confirmed, as the longest running arts festival in the Southwest, the Festival of Arts accounts for the village’s largest exposure, bringing tens of thousands of people to Tubac.

But, aware that it will take exposure to keep relevant to the summer people and beyond, Wade said the Chamber is currently looking into some grants that would help fund marketing materials. (The Chamber’s map of Tubac, which potential tourists can find distributed in local businesses and airports, is free, and available online for prospective tourists.)

They also rely on social media to connect. “We’ve got a pretty good Facebook page going,” he said.

The Chamber has honed in on a “tripod” of enticing draws to promote to summer guests: clear night skies, birding and cooler day-and-night temps.

“We don’t have that heat island effect here,” Wade said, noting that when the sun goes down, so does the mercury.

They might even return to a former slogan: Cool down in Tubac.

In the meantime, Tubac’s savvy business owners continue to adapt, flourishing despite the heat like true desert survivors.