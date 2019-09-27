Green Valley residents were treated to a great deal more rain in the latter half of September than the first half, but the area is still far short of where it was last year.
National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Hardin said Green Valley recorded more than 15 inches of rain through the end of September last year, with six inches in September 2018 alone.
As of Sept. 13 this year, Green Valley had only received a little more than a half-inch for the month. Last week's deluge brought Green Valley up to 3.24 inches for the month and 11.08 inches for the year, Hardin said.
We shouldn't expect anymore for a while, however.
The next chance for rain in the area is Wednesday and that's only a 10 to 20 percent chance, Hardin said.
Green Valley and Sahuarita will see daytime highs in the upper 80s and overnight temperatures in the upper 50s.