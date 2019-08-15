The founder of a now-defunct homeless camp is in jail, suspected of vandalizing water stations set up by Humane Borders, a pro-immigrant activist organization.
On May 7, the Pima County Board of Supervisors agreed to accept Operation Stonegarden grant money with the understanding the Pima County Sheriff's Department would investigate any time someone vandalized water stations set up by Humane Borders, and that the Pima County Attorney's Office would prosecute any suspects.
Deputy James Allerton said the deputies have been receiving multiple reports of water barrels being damaged on private property in the Three Points and Arivaca areas.
As a result of an investigation, warrants for two counts of third-degree burglary were issued for Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, 40.
On Aug. 5, deputies received a report of suspicious individuals in the desert near Three Points.
Deputies found Meyer and he was arrested for the warrants and on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal damage and theft. He remains in the Pima County Adult Detention Center.
Meyer is being held without bond in an unrelated felony criminal trespass case. He was placed on one year of probation in May and is now accused of violating that probation. He is being held on $2,100 in the current case.
Meyer started the Veterans on Patrol homeless camp called Camp Conklin near Tucson’s Santa Rita Park, which has since been shut down by city officials.
Last year, Meyer gained notoriety for alleging he found evidence of a child sex trafficking ring at a homeless camp near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road. Local law enforcement authorities said they found no evidence.
In a memo to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Meyer's arrest "reaffirms the sheriff's commitment to the approved conditions" of the Stonegarden grant.