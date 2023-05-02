Dinah Bear

Humane Borders board member Dinah Bear told county supervisors Tuesday that the nonprofit only places water stations where legally permitted and they don't encourage or facilitate illegal border crossings.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday narrowly continued its long-standing support of Humane Borders, voting 3-2 to approve $30,000 for migrant water stations.

Humane Borders is a Tucson-based nonprofit of mostly volunteers founded in 2000, and focused on establishing and maintaining water stations for migrants crossing the desert.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

