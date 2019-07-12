Madera Highlands-area residents can rest easy. Tests performed to confirm the presence of E. coli in their water system turned out to be negative.
"We just received a call from John McKinney at Farmers Water. Turner Labs gave them verbal verification that the confirmation samples are absent for E. coli," Beth Gorman, a spokeswoman with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said late Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, Farmers Water Company asked 1,400 customers to boil their water after sampling showed the possible presence of E. coli bacteria in the Madera Highlands water system. The company issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution and sent off more samples in an attempt to confirm the bacteria was in the water. The Boil Water Advisory has now been lifted, Gorman said.
David Steele, a spokesman for Farmers, said state and Pima County officials believe everyone's water is safe if they've been flushing their toilets and running their other faucets.
"No additional measures need to be taken for water heaters, water softeners, etc. If you have been out of town or not using your water system for more than 24 hours, it is recommended that, as a normal course of action, you flush your internal plumbing (suggested cold water for 5 minutes and hot water for 15 minutes)," Steele said in a news release.
In addition, Steele said ice cubes should be discarded and people should check the chlorine levels in their pools.
While waiting for the test results to come back, Farmers had also taken these additional steps:
- A new chlorinator was installed at the well head. This well provides a direct feed to two storage tanks.
- Two chlorinators were installed at each of the storage tanks.
- A backup well (not currently in use) was also sampled Thursday to rule that out as a possible contamination source.
- Water system personnel did a thorough inspection of the distribution system (pipes that deliver the water).
- Water system personnel inspected the storage tanks by removing the lids and using a high powered flashlight.
- All fire hydrants are locked, which can be a source of contamination by individuals stealing water.
- Water system personnel continue inspecting backflow devices.
- The system already had a flushing system program in place, and continue to flush the distribution system.
The communities affected were Madera Highlands, Madera Reserve, Colonia Real, Pasadera, Madera Shadows, Madera Foothills Estate and homes along Camino de la Canoa. The Continental School complex and the United Community Health Center were also covered by the boil advisory.
All public water systems are required to test for E. coli each month within the distribution system, Gorman said.
"Positive E. coli results are rare. I would say, on average, we see one or two per year," Gorman said. Pima County regulates 167 public water systems.
Bottled water was being made available to affected customers at United Community Health Center.
Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most varieties of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea. A few particularly nasty strains, such as E. coli O157:H7, can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.