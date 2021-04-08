After delaying service terminations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Sahuarita is in the process of sending out final notices for delinquent wastewater accounts.
As of now, the town slated 200 customers to have their sewer turned off starting on May 3 unless they pay their balances or begin a payment plan.
In February 2020, the Sahuarita Town Council voted to approve operating standards, giving the town the option to terminate sewer service if customers have long-standing delinquent accounts. Though they paused on taking action during the pandemic, the policy is on for 2021.
“It is not reasonable to expect customers who pay on time to continue to have to carry the burden for those who consistently do not pay,” said Teri Bankhead, assistant town manager. “Because the Town had not had a way to terminate sewer service previously, this new process and policy was designed to give our customers a reasonable amount of time to acclimate to the new policy.”
The town initiated the policy as a way to collect $1.6 million in unpaid wastewater bills after other methods failed.
Currently, the outstanding balance is $1,079,780 among 493 of the 6,500 customers the Town services.
The process provided customers multiple warnings and chances to take care of their bills.
On Feb. 5, those with delinquent accounts got an automated phone call, followed by a Notice of Delinquency on March 5.
This week, those still delinquent received a final notice of Termination of Wastewater Services, as well as a Notice of Hearing.
Bankhead said there was progress during the process, with some of those delinquent accounts taking steps to correct it. The number of delinquent accounts dropped about 62 percent.
“At the start of this process in January, we had approximately 1,300 customers with past due balances. As of today, we have approximately 493,” she said. “Since January, we have had over 110 customers sign up for a payment plan.”
Hearings for those customers who have received their third notice begin on April 12.
“If a customer believes there has been an error in their bill, they should bring any paperwork they believe verifies or confirms this error,” Bankhead said.
Termination dates will be determined in the hearings and will begin on May 3. Customers will be responsible for any termination and reconnection costs on top of their balance.
In addition to sewer termination, Sahuarita Water Company will shut off a delinquent customer’s water as well.
A customer will need to pay the bill in full to get their services reconnected.
The cost on top of the past due amount will be dependent on how much work is required to close off their sewer access.
“Disconnection and reconnection fees for the sewer service could range from $250 to $3,376 depending on the complexity of the shut-off,” Bankhead said. “Sahuarita Water Company determines the disconnection and reconnection fees for the water service.”
Bankhead said currently, their highest amount of customer debt is $9,120.18.
The town will plug sewer cleanouts, essentially a tube that sticks out from the ground and has a cap over it to shut off sewer services. The process to plug a cleanout will take approximately an hour.
Though most newer homes have cleanouts already, those that don’t will have one installed by the town – at the homeowner’s expense.
Once the sewer is plugged, the water will be turned off simultaneously.
Services will remain terminated until customers pay their entire bill and the fees for reconnection and disconnection.
Delinquent customers will have the option to start a payment plan and avoid termination up to seven days before their scheduled termination date.
For more information, to pay a bill or sign up for a payment plan visit sahuaritaaz.gov/938/Wastewater-Billing or call 520-344-7101.