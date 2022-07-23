Along with damages, last week’s hailstorm in Green Valley brought out potential scammers.
They are commonly referred to as “storm chasers,” fraudsters who follow bad weather to find damaged roofs and turn them into money-making schemes.
Though the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers hasn't received any reports of scams related to the storm yet, that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there. And, with a storm on the way this weekend, it's important to be mindful of the warning signs.
SAV Commander Doug Kenyon said they have been hearing about some questionable practices after the storm.
“I did hear a rumor that there's a contractor going down and having people sign a contract to get their work done in the future,” he said. “They’re saying it’s for negotiations between the insurance company and everything, and I’m not sure what I think of that.”
The Green Valley News has received several calls from readers who've dealt with post-storm door-to-door solicitors, and a reporter was approached Monday while in a neighborhood in southern Green Valley.
Kenyon said it’s important for people to do some research before they sign or pay for anything.
“We have been sending out warnings to tell people: check the insurance, check to make sure they are licensed, check with the chamber to make sure they are on the preferred business list, check with Green Valley Council and don't make any decision until you talk to your insurance provider,” he said. “The other thing I heard about was with skylights…people coming and asking you to pay for the skylight now and they will install it when they can get it.”
He has a bigger concern, too.
“I'm worried people are doing things now and will find out in a month or two they have been scammed,” he said. “We will probably start learning about the problems in September.”
The Green Valley Council has also been keeping an eye on potential scams related to storm damage.
President Debbie Kenyon said they have been in contact with their partners and sent out an email alert to make people aware of the importance of checking a contractor or roofer's licensing.
“These are conversations we have with our community partners, like Supervisor Steve Christy's office who want to keep in the loop as to if we have heard anything about these scams,” she said. “There's going to be a lot of activity after the monsoon, after the damage, and our concern is making sure you deal with someone reputable and insured; this is your home we're talking about.”
She said a request for payment up front is a red flag.
“A reputable contractor has the means to do a job and bill you for it,” she said. “If people are looking, we have places around here and we do have some preferred vendors on our list for handymen and contractors, and they say the same thing — a reputable vendor is not going to do that.”
When in doubt, Kenyon recommended turning to GVC, SAV, the Better Business Bureau or an HOA for recommendations on legitimate contractors.
“Call the BBB and see if a contractor has any outstanding complaints about them,” she said. “Check with neighbors. Our HOA keeps a listing of reputable contractors that HOA residents can call. Always get references.”
Additionally, she recommended getting more than one quote for work and to potentially turn to neighbors for extra guidance.
“Our concern is always for the safety and well-being of residents, especially people living alone; they can be the biggest victims,” she said. “If you are living alone, see if you have neighbors who can come over and sit with you during a talk with the contractor.”