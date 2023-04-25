RedFlagWarning_042623.png

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of southeast Arizona on April 25. 

 National Weather Service

Temperatures are warming up this week, pushing the Tucson area a bit closer to its first 100-degree day of the year as April comes to a close.

Throughout this week, highs are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service, with Sahuarita and Green Valley seeing highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?