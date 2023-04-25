Temperatures are warming up this week, pushing the Tucson area a bit closer to its first 100-degree day of the year as April comes to a close.
Throughout this week, highs are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service, with Sahuarita and Green Valley seeing highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.
Sunday is likely to be the warmest day yet this year, with highs peaking 10 to 12 degrees above average and possibly pushing within a few degrees of 100 from the Tucson area west. Sahuarita and Green Valley are forecasted to see a high near 96 on April 30, with lows lingering in the mid-50s.
The Tucson area typically sees its first 100-degree day around mid-to-late May, according to NWS data. On average, for the period from 1991-2020, Tucson saw its first 100-degree day on May 18. The historical average for the area’s first 100-degree day, dating back to when records first began in 1895, is May 24.
The earliest first occurrence of the 100-degree day was April 19, 1989, followed by April 22, 2012. Last year’s first triple-digit high hit April 26, which was also just the third-earliest occurrence since records began.
Some years, however, the Tucson area didn’t see triple digits until well into June. The latest first occurrence of 100-degrees was recorded June 22, 1905.
With hotter and drier weather settling in over the next several days, NWS also warned of worsening fire weather conditions, especially Tuesday afternoon when gusty westerly winds were expected to develop east of Benson.
NWS said the combination of high winds, low humidity and abundant dead grass could create potential for rapid fire growth in southeastern Arizona, and issued a Red Flag Warning for lower elevations east of Tucson through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
